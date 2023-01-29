Imran Khan can be attacked for postponing the elections, India and Israel did not listen, a dangerous assertion.





Islamabad (Quadrat Daily) Former federal minister and leader of the Muslim Awami League, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, said delaying the election meant attacking Imran Khan when he could be given poison and slow poison. In an interview, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said that Nawaz Sharif is not returning home, which means Nawaz Sharif has surrendered.

He said earlier that the month of February will be important, the competition is in dollars and gasoline, it will be 300 rupees first. Despite this, the people support Imran Khan. Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said we are in a quagmire but this government has sunk deep, people are dying due to lack of flour in Sindh. Regarding the by-election for National Assembly seats, the former federal minister said that Imran Khan has called a meeting in which my nephew will attend. Candidates will receive tickets. The AML leader said that Shahbaz and Nawaz are two different parties, one made a deal, the other slack off, big politicians don’t know the reality on the ground. Sheikh Rasheed regarding the provincial elections said that the government is not ready to hold provincial elections because the governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said that the role of the electoral commission, the establishment, is to hold elections, so that the court can decide on provincial elections. And if the elections are held, their policies will be buried. Claiming yet another attack on PTI Chairman Imran Khan, Sheikh Rasheed said these people planned to kill Imran, poisoned him and poisoned him. Poison can also be given,

However, Imran Khan can be attacked for postponing the election, that’s why I suggested him not to hold big meetings and not go out, but he will come out after the X-ray will be fine. He said whoever took the money told Imran Khan that money had been given to attack him, that a plan had been made to kill Imran Khan abroad. Former minister said people in my constituency had no money for a grave and burial

I told my people that if someone comes and steals something, give it to him, the iron and the meters in the house are stolen, if my street is not safe, then the whole country is dangerous, from our days people give everything but not their mobile phone Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed claimed that Asif Zardari is against sending Imran Khan to jail and holding elections, the hunger is so great that he is not even easy to participate in elections, Asif Zardari is an obstacle on the road to elections.

I had left the Chamber of Ministers 8 days before the fall of the government. On the success of the no confidence motion against Imran Khan, the former federal minister said that Imran was sure that the no confidence motion would fail, he was assured that the mandate of the PTI would be finished but some friends of MQM had said that we will leave the government. Sheikh Rasheed said about contacts with the establishment that I want Imran Khan and I to have better relations with the military, non-conformity between the two sides. With the atmosphere of trust established, I suggested that Imran Khan call the Army’s Chief General Asim Munir and inform him of the attack.

Regarding the meeting with President Dr. Arif, the AML leader said that for the first time in 5 years, he visited the President’s house and met Arif Alvi. Progress is being made and there is no middle ground. Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said I told Imran that it was very bad, that’s why he should meet the army chief, but Imran asked me not to interfere in this matter. The statements of Pervaiz Elahi. And on the arrest of Fawad Chaudhry, he said that Pervez Elahi also spoke out against There is an accusation behind the case.

