Despite protests, about 200 students watch BBC documentary on PM Modi in TISS in Mumbai | Bombay News







Although there was no public screening of the film, students gathered inside campus managed to watch it on their laptops and cell phones. The administration of TISS said that no public screening was done and the institute did not provide any facility for it.

The call to screen the film on campus was taken by a group of students, Progressive Student Forum (PSF), at the beginning of the week.

Representatives of the Student Federation of India (SFI) also backed the appeal and the official student body, TISS Students’ Union, even shared the film’s QR code during an impromptu protest rally on Friday. afternoon. Although the institute issued two notices – one Friday and the second Saturday morning – the students went ahead with their plan. However, after screening, another group of students on campus, Democratic Secular Student Forum condemned the act of showing the banned film.

Sairam M from the forum said: “Despite the warning from the institute authorities and in the presence of the Mumbai police, the controversial BBC documentary was screened on campus on laptops and phones. We condemned this projection.” Sairam called on the TISS administration to take strict action against the PSF and other student associations who gave their support. BJP Yuva Morcha protest outside TISS, Mumbai against screening of BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Earlier in the evening, BJP Yuva Morcha activists staged a protest against the screening of the film, outside the campus. The protesters left after assurances from Mumbai police. Tajinder Singh Tiwana of BJP Yuva Morcha said that an anti-Indian film is being screened with evil intent and the administration of the institute has not given us any satisfactory assurances. He said they would continue the protest.

Around 7 p.m., however, more than 200 students watched the film inside campus, in the hallways, on their personal laptops and cell phones, a PSF student said. Earlier, when TOI spoke to PSF, reps claimed they were expecting around 50 students for screening. The film was projected on nine laptops.

A TISS official said it could not be called a public screening and the institute had not provided any facilities for it.

