If Prime Minister Modi is to be believed, India’s advice to Pakistan regarding the Indus Water Treaty has been under discussion for more than 8 years. Photo: ANI New Delhi : Revisions to the Indus Water Treaty (IWT) by the Narendra Modi administration reportedly initially surfaced in September 2016. The prime minister had told authorities at a treaty review conference that took place 11 days after Pakistani-backed terrorists attacked the Indian Army post at Uri in Jammu, killing 18 soldiers, “Blood and water cannot flow together.” On Friday, India informed Pakistan that changes to the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) would be needed due to Pakistan’s “intransigence” in resolving disputes over the Kishenganga and Ratle hydropower projects ( HEP). Sources claim that a notice indicating the Indian intention was delivered on January 25 through the relevant Indus Water Commissioners, pursuant to Article XII(3) of the IWT. It is seen as an improvement on Prime Minister Modis’ 2016 statement following a deadly attack by Pakistan-based terrorists on army men in Uri. Less than two years later, in May 2018, the Prime Minister officially inaugurated the 1,000 MW Pakal-Dul power station in Kishtwar in Jammu and Kashmir and the 330 MW Kishanganga hydel project in Bandipore. In fact, two other major hydroelectric projects, the 1,856 MW Sawalkote and the 800 MW Bursar, were also fast-tracked shortly after the previously mentioned treaty review meeting in September 2016. The projects, which were located on the Kishanganga and Marusudar tributaries of the Chenab, suggested that the government was ready to use all available means to counter Islamabad’s use of terror against India, including denying Pakistan a debit. liberal Indus water regime exceeding the terms of the 1960 treaty. The Modi government’s intention to fast-track infrastructure on the Indus water system to maximize India’s water usage while remaining within treaty parameters was underscored by the launch of the Pakal-Dul project, which had been dormant for a decade. This includes the construction of hydropower facilities on the western tributaries of the Indus, Chenab and Jhelum, and the rivers that feed them. Since then, the Center has accelerated a number of stalled hydropower projects in Jammu and Kashmir with a combined capacity of around 4,000 MW. According to a 2011 study by the US Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, India could use these projects as a means of restricting Pakistan’s access to the Indus River, which is considered its jugular, by using them.

