Boeing wants White House support for 737 MAX sales in China The company hopes that a better political position will help sales of the aircraft. Photo: Boeing



As Boeing continues to restore confidence in the 737 MAX, the company is focusing on China as the next market to establish sales of the plane. To do this, the aircraft manufacturer is seeking support from the US government, according to reports.

An executive hopes to improve the company’s relationship with the White House moving forward. It comes as the automaker has taken a small step in China despite still underperforming with the recent success of rival Airbus.

slight progress Boeing was finally able to make some progress on the 737 MAX in China for the first time in nearly four years. Earlier this month, China Southern Airlines became the first Chinese carrier to operate the plane on a passenger flight since it was grounded in 2019. SIMPLEFLYING VIDEO OF THE DAY The United States and China are said to have sought common ground. According to Bloomberg, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken plans to visit Beijing in early February, potentially followed by Chinese President Xi Jinping who will travel to the United States in November to attend an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation CEO Summit. . Photo: Boeing The person with the plan Ziad Ojakli is Boeing’s executive vice president of government operations. As a member of the company’s executive board, Ojakli is also the chief lobbyist and is behind the manufacturer’s improved relationship with government officials to drive 737 MAX sales in China. When asked for comment on Saturday, a Boeing spokesperson told Simple Flying, “we have nothing to add.” But one The US Trade Representative spoke to Bloomberg in October, acknowledging Boeing as a top exporter. “Boeing is a very important stakeholder,” said the representative. “But Boeing alone does not determine our trade policy.” Although Ojakli is poised to put Boeing in the White House spotlight, his concerns come as President Biden focuses on other issues that take precedence, such as tensions over Taiwan and the ongoing work to decouple the American and Chinese economies, which are the largest. in the world. Photo: Boeing Foster improved relationships Last year, Boeing moved its world headquarters from Chicago to Virginia, a short distance from the Pentagon and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). While the two agencies have scrutinized the automaker in recent years, Boeing reportedly cited the decision to promote better relations with the government. Longtime defense consultant and political watcher Loren Thompson spoke about Boeing’s move into aviation ch. “Everything on the legislative level was easier before the two crashes and the pandemic”, said Thompson. “In terms of business, it’s doubly important for Boeing right now because it has lost ground to Airbus commercially and its defense operations are performing poorly.” China’s switch to Airbus in recent years has cost Boeing dearly. Only eight devices were delivered to China last year against more than 100 by its European rival. In U.S.-China talks, Biden’s team has tended to focus on Chinese economic practices that disadvantage many U.S. companies rather than pushing for specific concessions for Boeing, according to ch-aviation. Sources: Bloomberg, ch-aviation

