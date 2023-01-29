Imran Khan and Khawaja Asif fined for wasting court time – Pakistan





ISLAMABAD: A local court has fined former Prime Minister Imran Khan and outgoing Defense Minister Khawaja Asif Rs 10,000 each for delaying a Rs 10 billion damages claim by the head of the PTI against the latter for initiating allegations against the financial affairs of Shaukat Khanam Memorial Trust.

Mr Khan was due to join the court proceedings via video link on Saturday when the defense lawyer was due to conclude his cross-examination.

The district judge and additional sessions Umeed Ali Baloch when the hearing resumed, the defense minister’s lawyer Haider Rasool was not present in the courtroom.

His associate lawyer informed the court that Barrister Rasool was supposed to attend the wedding ceremony of Khawaja Asif’s niece and asked for the proceedings to be adjourned.

Mr. Khan, on the other hand, did not join the proceedings via video link.

PTI leader filed Rs 10 billion lawsuit against Defense Minister for allegedly defaming SKMT in 2012

Judge Baloch noted that under the law this case was supposed to be decided within 90 days, but it could not have been concluded even after 11 years simply because of delay tactics.

He pointed out that the Islamabad High Court had also held both parties responsible for causing delays.

Subsequently, the court imposed a fine of 10,000 rupees on the plaintiff and the respondent and adjourned further proceedings until 11 February.

Mr Khan had brought a libel suit against Khawaja Asif in 2012 for the recovery of Rs 10 billion, as the latter, at a press conference, made allegations of embezzlement and money laundering through SKMT funds.

In his lawsuit, the PTI chief referred to the August 1, 2012 presser in which the PML-N stalwart alleged that Mr Khan had lost in the real estate game a huge sum of money given to SKMT in the form of Zakat, Fitrana or other types of donations.

The former prime minister, while recording his statement earlier in January 2022 in the digitally connected court, said he was SKMT’s largest individual donor from 1991 to 2009 and that the investments, against which allegations had been made, had been fully recovered by the SKMT. without any loss.

Mr Khan said fabricated and baseless allegations were made to undermine people’s trust in the SKMT.

Posted in Dawn, January 29, 2023

