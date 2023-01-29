US Air Force general predicts conflict with China in 2025





The memo comes as tensions remain high over Taiwan, a democratically governed country over which China has long claimed sovereignty. General Minihans’ comments are the most blunt prediction from a senior military commander and a rare example of a senior officer suggesting so clearly that the United States would respond to a Chinese attack on Taiwan. The comments come a week before Secretary of State Antony Blinken will become the first cabinet secretary in President Joe Bidens’ administration to visit China. A US defense official said General Minihans’ remarks were not representative of the department’s view on China. In the past two years, China has carried out larger warplane sorties near Taiwan. Last August, the Chinese military conducted extensive drills that included firing missiles over Taiwan in response to US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taipei. Underscoring the tension, Mr Biden has said four times that he would order the US military to intervene if China attacked Taiwan. His warnings appeared to change a longstanding policy known as strategic ambiguity under which Washington does not say whether the US military would intervene in a conflict over Taiwan. Over the past two years, several US military commanders have given approximate timelines for possible Chinese military action against Taiwan. In March 2021, Admiral Philip Davidson, then head of the US Indo-Pacific Command, said China could attack Taiwan by 2027, in comments that sparked concern in the US and around of the Indo-Pacific regarding a threat to Taiwan. Last October, Admiral Michael Gilday, the head of the US Navy, said the Pentagon must be ready for military action at all times. When we talk about the 2027 window, in my mind it has to be a 2022 window or potentially a 2023 window, Admiral Gilday told the Atlantic Council, in comments dismissed by some as a clumsy effort to remind soldiers that you always had to be ready to fight at any time. As head of Air Mobility Command, General Minihan oversees air logistics throughout the U.S. military. The four-star general was previously deputy chief of the Indo-Pacific Command, which would be directly responsible for commanding US forces in any conflict with China. Eric Sayers, a former adviser to the Indo-Pacific Command, said General Minihan had been at the spearhead in the Pacific for more than a decade and understood the Chinese threat better than almost anyone in uniform. The memo’s language is harsh and will make some uncomfortable, but such memos are neither written for public consumption nor as a sophisticated intelligence assessment of the potential for conflict, Sayers said. He said people should interpret the document as controlled correspondence to General Minihans’ subordinates that he expects them to act with a sense of urgency to improve order readiness. The Pentagon and the White House had no comment. FinancialTimes

