Modi News Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to share his thoughts on the first ‘Mann Ki Baat’ of 2023 today
3 dead and 4 injured in road accident in Jalore, Rajasthan
Three, including the student union president of the Veer Viramdev Government Post Graduate College in Jalore, were killed in a road accident, police said on Sunday. students, identified as Kalusingh Bhati, student union president Karan Singh and Kamlesh Chaudhary were killed in the accident.
Ladakhi innovator Sonam Wangchuk says he is under house arrest
Engineer and innovator Sonam Wangchuk claims he was placed under house arrest at his institute here, a charge denied by police who say he was only prevented from observing a five-day fast atop Khardung The.
New Zealand rocked by flash floods and landslides for third day
Heavy rains hit New Zealand’s North Island again on Sunday, causing landslides, flash floods and destroyed roads, with the death toll rising to four after a missing person was was confirmed dead. Battered by rain since Friday, Auckland, New Zealand’s largest city with 1.6 million people, remains under a state of emergency. The country’s weather forecaster, MetService, warned of more severe weather on Sunday and Monday for the North Island. Intense rainfall could also cause surface flooding and flash flooding, he said.
First ‘Mann Ki Baat’ of 2023 today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will share his thoughts with the nation on the first ‘Mann Ki Baat’ of 2023, starting at 11 a.m. It will be the 97th edition of Mann Ki Baat today.
Customs at Trichy airport seize currency hidden in underwear; 1 outfit
Customs officials at Trichy International Airport seized $10,000 worth of foreign currency hidden in a passenger’s underwear, officials said on Saturday. The Customs Service’s Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) intercepted a passenger at the airport on suspicion on January 28. They found USD 10,000 equivalent to Rs 8,05,500 in Indian currency.
Israeli-Palestinian clashes erupt in Jerusalem
Clashes between Palestinians and Israeli police erupted in Jerusalem on Saturday night following two anti-Israeli attacks in the disputed holy city.Israeli police entered Arab neighborhoods in the city looking for people who might have helped the assailants in previous attacks, sparking clashes with the Palestinians.
Iran reports drone attack on defense facility in Isfahan
Drones attacked an Iranian defense factory in the central city of Isfahan overnight, state news agency IRNA reported early on Sunday. He released a statement from the Ministry of Defense saying the attack happened late Saturday and caused minor damage to a roof. The report said three drones were shot down by Iranian air defenses.
Huge weapons, ammunition recovered in the district of Gaya
CRPF and police personnel recovered arms and ammunition as well as IEDs in hilly and forested areas of Gaya district. These areas have been affected by Naxal. Several AK 47 rifles, magazines etc were recovered: Ashish Bharti, SSP, Gaya (28.01)
Shooting in Los Angeles: 3 dead, 4 injured
Three people were killed and four were injured in a mass shooting on Saturday morning in an upscale neighborhood in the Benedict Canyon area of Los Angeles, a local US-based daily reported.
Afghanistan. Taliban orders ban on female students from university entrance exams
In the latest decree, the Taliban banned female students from taking university entrance exams due to take place next month, Afghan news agency TOLOnews reported.
Modi addresses the NCC cadets
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the annual NCC PM rally at the Cariappa Parade Ground in Delhi at around 5:45 p.m.
2023 Men’s Hockey World Cup
Classification match India vs South Africa, in Rourkela at 7 p.m.
Startup 20 group meeting in Hyderabad today
The two-day Startup 20 Engagement Group, set up under India’s G20 Presidency, will hold its first meeting in Hyderabad
Earthquake in Iran
A 5.9 magnitude earthquake struck northwestern Iran near the border with Turkey on Saturday, killing at least three people and injuring more than 300, state media reported. The official IRNA news agency reported the death toll citing the head of the university emergency services in the town of Khoy, near the epicenter of the quake. An emergency official told state television that it was snowing in some of the affected areas, with freezing temperatures and some reported power outages. Major geological faults crisscross Iran, which has suffered several devastating earthquakes in recent years.
