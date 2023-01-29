US and China ‘will go to war in 2025’: general





General Minihan speaks to Air Force graduates at a US airbase.



Photo: Aliyah





The United States and China will go to war over Taiwan within the next two years, a top US general has predicted amid tensions between the two superpowers. Air Force General Mike Minihan said Chinese President Xi Jinping would harness “reason and opportunity” to fight America in 2025. In a leaked memo seen by the FT, he wrote: “I hope I’m wrong. My gut tells me we’ll be fighting in 2025. “Xi got his third term and [sat] his council of war in October 2022. Taiwanese presidential elections will be held in 2024 and will give Xi a reason. Xi’s team, reason and opportunity are all lined up for 2025.” Minihan added that the 2024 US presidential election will create a “distracted America”, allowing China to prepare for a war effort. His comments seem to suggest that America would step in to defend Taiwan if attacked by China. The USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier is docked in port in Japan.



Photo: Aliyah

China has claimed sovereignty over Taiwan since declaring independence from the mainland in 1949. The island nation, known as the Republic of China (ROC), has been a democracy for more than 25 years Its leaders fear a fate similar to that of China-ruled Hong Kong. Beijing maintains that Taiwan is an inseparable part of the People’s Republic of China (PRC). China has sent fighter jets flying over Taiwan’s air defense zone in recent years, an apparent attempt to bully the country’s politicians out of alignment with America. A Taiwanese official speaks in front of a screen showing Chinese J-10s in the country’s air defense zone.



Photo:

Getty





Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi has become the most high-profile American politician to visit Taiwan since the 1990s in mid-2022. The US State Department insisted that Minihan’s comments did not represent the country’s policy toward China. They said the memo was “not representative of the department’s view on China.” Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit China next week, becoming the first member of Joe Biden’s cabinet to do so.

