‘It is obvious that India’s time has come’: Prime Minister Narendra Modi tells NCC cadets | India News

New Delhi: On Saturday January 28, 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the annual National Cadet Corps (NCC) Prime Minister’s Gathering at the Cariappa Parade Ground in Delhi and said that “it is evident that the time of the India has arrived”. At the rally, Modi said India and the NCC are both celebrating their 75th anniversary this year and hailed the efforts of those who have contributed to nation building by leading and being part of the NCC. He told them that both as NCC cadets and as the nation’s youth, they represent the country’s “Amrit generation” who will take the nation to new heights over the next 25 years and create a “Viksit” and an “Aatmnirbhar Bharat”. .

Prime Minister Modi congratulated the cadets on the unit flame where they completed the race from Kanyakumari to Delhi covering 50 kilometers a day for 60 days and said the flame and the cultural extravaganza of the evening had strengthened the spirit of ‘EK Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’.

He highlighted the central role of youth as the key energy that drives a nation and said, “When dreams turn into resolution and a life is devoted to it, success is assured.”

“This is the time of new opportunities for Indian youth. Everywhere it is evident that India’s time has come. The whole world is looking towards India and it is all because of Indian youth,” said Modi.

He also said he was proud of the enthusiasm of young people for India’s upcoming G-20 Presidency.

“When the country is brimming with youthful energy and enthusiasm, the priorities of this country will always be its young people,” Modi said mentioning the government’s efforts to provide a platform for young people that will help them in achieving their goals. their dreams.

Noting that various sectors are opening up to the nation’s youth, be it the digital revolution, the start-up revolution or the innovation revolution, he pointed out that India’s youth are the greatest beneficiary.

He strongly warned against efforts to sow differences and create a chasm among the people.

“Despite such efforts, there will never be differences between the people of India,” he said.

“Maa ke doodh main kabhi darar nahi ho sakti,” he added.

“For this unity mantra is the ultimate antidote. The unity mantra is a pledge as well as the strength of India. It is the only way India will achieve greatness,” said the Prime Minister Modi.

During the event, it also released a special daytime cover and a specially minted commemorative coin in a denomination of Rs 75, commemorating NCC’s 75 years of success.

The annual PM Gathering was held as a hybrid day and night event and will include a cultural program themed “Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat”.

No less than 196 officers and cadets from 19 foreign countries were invited to be part of the celebrations.