Politics
‘It is obvious that India’s time has come’: Prime Minister Narendra Modi tells NCC cadets | India News
New Delhi: On Saturday January 28, 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the annual National Cadet Corps (NCC) Prime Minister’s Gathering at the Cariappa Parade Ground in Delhi and said that “it is evident that the time of the India has arrived”. At the rally, Modi said India and the NCC are both celebrating their 75th anniversary this year and hailed the efforts of those who have contributed to nation building by leading and being part of the NCC. He told them that both as NCC cadets and as the nation’s youth, they represent the country’s “Amrit generation” who will take the nation to new heights over the next 25 years and create a “Viksit” and an “Aatmnirbhar Bharat”. .
Prime Minister Modi congratulated the cadets on the unit flame where they completed the race from Kanyakumari to Delhi covering 50 kilometers a day for 60 days and said the flame and the cultural extravaganza of the evening had strengthened the spirit of ‘EK Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’.
He highlighted the central role of youth as the key energy that drives a nation and said, “When dreams turn into resolution and a life is devoted to it, success is assured.”
“This is the time of new opportunities for Indian youth. Everywhere it is evident that India’s time has come. The whole world is looking towards India and it is all because of Indian youth,” said Modi.
He also said he was proud of the enthusiasm of young people for India’s upcoming G-20 Presidency.
“When the country is brimming with youthful energy and enthusiasm, the priorities of this country will always be its young people,” Modi said mentioning the government’s efforts to provide a platform for young people that will help them in achieving their goals. their dreams.
Noting that various sectors are opening up to the nation’s youth, be it the digital revolution, the start-up revolution or the innovation revolution, he pointed out that India’s youth are the greatest beneficiary.
He strongly warned against efforts to sow differences and create a chasm among the people.
“Despite such efforts, there will never be differences between the people of India,” he said.
“Maa ke doodh main kabhi darar nahi ho sakti,” he added.
“For this unity mantra is the ultimate antidote. The unity mantra is a pledge as well as the strength of India. It is the only way India will achieve greatness,” said the Prime Minister Modi.
Addressing the NCC gathering in Delhi. We are proud of the determination of the cadets. https://t.co/9QkgIrXELa
Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 28, 2023
During the event, it also released a special daytime cover and a specially minted commemorative coin in a denomination of Rs 75, commemorating NCC’s 75 years of success.
The annual PM Gathering was held as a hybrid day and night event and will include a cultural program themed “Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat”.
No less than 196 officers and cadets from 19 foreign countries were invited to be part of the celebrations.
|
Sources
2/ https://zeenews.india.com/india/evident-indias-time-has-arrived-pm-narendra-modi-annual-ncc-cadets-rally-2566753.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- ‘It is obvious that India’s time has come’: Prime Minister Narendra Modi tells NCC cadets | India News
- Picasso, Bearden and fashion at the Musée de la Monnaie
- Importance and Rise of Retail Proptech
- All parties must think about the future they want for Venezuela, says UN human rights chief
- The untold true story of 1990s Nebraska football
- Johnson was ordered to stop seeking advice from Sharp on financial matters
- [OPINION] The promise of technology is the promise of people
- US and China ‘will go to war in 2025’: general
- Kumail Nanjiani wants more ‘non-white’ villains in Hollywood
- Mens Tennis Posts Saturday Doubleheader Sweep Over Gardner-Webb, Young Harris
- Adani hires Mithali Raj as a mentor for WPL
- Protesters block highway after police release Tire Nichols video