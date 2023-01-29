US-China War in 2025 after Taiwan presidential elections; US Air Force General Says “Get Ready”

A four-star United States Air Force (USAF) general has sent a memo to officers under his command that warns of a potential high-level conflict against China in just two years and demands that various personnel prepare in advance. visiting the filming location. scope to fire “a clip” at a target and “aim for the head”.

USAF Air Mobility Command (AMC) chief General Mike Minihan released a two-page internal memo, which emerged on social media, in which he predicted the United States would be at war with China in 2025.

Minihan begins by saying, “I hope I’m wrong. My instinct tells me that we will fight in 2025”, then explains that “[Chinese President] Xi [Jinping] won its third term and established its council of war in October 2022.

Taiwan’s presidential elections will be held in 2024 and will offer Xi a reason. [The] The presidential elections in the United States will take place in 2024 and will offer Xi a distracted America. Xi’s team, reason and opportunity are all lined up for 2025.”

“We’ve spent 2022 laying the foundations for victory,” he continued. “We will spend 2023 in net operational motion building on this foundation.”

According to Minihan, the Air Mobility Command (AMC) needs to “move faster,” adding that this is the first of eight monthly directives from it. “Drive readiness, integration and agility for ourselves and the Joint Force to deter and, if necessary, defeat China,” Minihan said.

While emphasizing the need to go faster, Minihan also cautions against running recklessly but deliberately and tells officials that they will be governed by “the principle of calculated practice risk”, which they should understand as “avoid Death, Serious Injury, and Class A Damage to achieve higher Readiness, Integration, and Agility.

The “end state” desired by the AMC Commander is “a fortified, ready, integrated and agile joint force maneuver team, ready to fight and win inside the first island chain” .

After that, the memo goes on to outline the tasks to be completed in February and those that are tentatively expected to be completed in March and April.

Aim for the head!

Notably, one of the tasks outlined for February calls for, “All AMC-aligned personnel with weapons qualifications will fire a clip at a 7-meter target with full knowledge that unrepentant lethality is the more important. Aim for the head.”

Although the memo does not specify any particular individual weapon here, the 60th Air Mobility Wing, which reports to AMC, issued A press release just a day before General Minihan issued his memo, which announced that Airmen across the wing would practice “re-familiarizing themselves with the M4 carbine” as part of a readiness training requirement from USAF leadership.

“This fast, hands-on training gives Airmen the familiarity they need to be comfortable should the occasion arise where they need to use this weapon, especially outside of their career fields,” said Air Force Master Sgt. Justin Traylor, superintendent of logistics for the 60th Security Forces Squadron, is quoted in this press release.

The press release also noted that Air Mobility Command had taken a deliberate approach to rapidly preparing for high-end combat over the past year.

“Lethality matters most,” General Minihan said in the same press release. “I’m not interested in being the best Air Force on the planet. What interests me is being the deadliest force the world has ever known.

Another exciting task in the memo, which is expected to be completed in March, is to launch about 100 commercial drones from a KC-135 air-to-air tanker.

Although the memo does not elaborate on this effort, which would likely involve some structural changes to the KC-135 which has no suitable openings or pylons to deploy unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) at present.

General Minihan’s Fiery Tongue

General Minihan is known for his language. For example, last year in September, at the Air & Space Forces Association’s Air, Space & Cyber ​​2022 conference, the AMC commander began his opening speech saying, “Okay, so I’m going to make everybody nervous here. I’m not tied to the scene, I’m not tied to a script. I’m free from now on.

“I’m here because I spent 10 years in the Pacific… All of that combined is about 10 years of experience in the Pacific worrying about the challenge of stimulation and nefarious actors like North Korea” , added Minihan. “That’s why I have this job. And five minutes before he promotes me, [Air Force Chief of Staff] General [C.Q.] Brown said two words in the back room. Go faster.”

Minihan actively developed the USAF’s Agile Combat Employment (ACE) concept, which aims to address the growing challenge of anti-access/area denial (A2/AD) capabilities deployed by near adversaries such as China and Russia.

This includes a concept being explored by AMC involving KC-46A Pegasus aerial tankers operating with a limited crew, including a single pilot, for some high-end potential combat scenarios.

Such a concept of employment allows the KC-46 to fulfill its primary mission with a reduced crew when it is necessary to quickly launch aircraft with incoming threats or to expand long-range operations in the air with staggered crews .

Speaking of this concept, General Minihan said: “I have been very clear with my team: victory will be delivered on the back of mobility air forces, and that means looking closely at all the tools we have. The dynamics of the future operating environment force us to think in ways we don’t usually think.

Several US military and intelligence officials, as well as the Taiwanese government, have warned against going to war with China, however, there is a consensus among them that China may become capable of attacking. or invade Taiwan by 2027.

However, General Minihan pushed back this deadline for two years. That said, Minihan’s prediction of potential conflict with China just two years from now could be to convey a sense of urgency to his subordinates within the AMC, to work as quickly as reasonably possible to improve in key areas and not so much on the actual threat. projections.