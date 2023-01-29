Mystery of Jokowi’s ‘Wednesday Pon’ cabinet reshuffle, Hasto says





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – As the 2024 political year approaches, there are many political questions floating around, including a cabinet reshuffle or reshuffle. The existence of this problem made the comment of the general secretary of the PDIP Hasto Kristiyanto. According to him, the cabinet reshuffle falls under the authority of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). “Reshuffles can only take place at the will of the president and it is the authority of the president,” Hasto said in Bandung, West Java on Saturday (28/1/2023), as quoted by cnnindonesia.com. Regarding February 1, which coincided with Pon Wednesday, Hasto also asked the public to wait for the president’s decision. ADVERTISING SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT “So let’s wait for a reshuffle or not (Wednesday Pon), we’ll just have to wait for the president’s decision,” he concluded. He didn’t deny that there were different times – they happened on Wednesday Pon and they often contained something special. “In the sense that the inner consciousness emerges when making strategic decisions. Everyone has that preference,” he said. On the other hand, Hasto said that the PDIP had provided information on the matter but he was reluctant to reveal the name filed by the PDIP to Jokowi, according to him, it was related to someone’s future . “Of course, as a party, we provide information, but when it comes to the name, there are technical aspects, it concerns a person’s future. We apologize that we cannot convey it,” did he declare. As we know, since he was number one in Indonesia in 2014, Jokowi’s reshuffle policy was announced on Wednesday. For example, Jokowi was first revamped on Wednesday, August 12, 2015. If we look at it, in the Javanese calendar, this date falls on Wednesday Pon. Then, Jokowi again reorganized the ranks of his cabinet on Wednesday Pon which then fell on July 27, 2016. [Gambas:Video CNBC] next article Jokowi reforms the Cabinet, three new personalities take the ministerial presidencies! (toe/ayh)



