







The Sunday Times published a leaked document from December 2020, advising then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson not to seek further advice from Richard Sharps on your personal financial matters. According to the memo, officials warned Johnson in December 2020. Sharp, the second largest shareholder of Onciimmune and Johnson's favorite candidate, was appointed BBC chairman in January 2021. In February 2021, Johnson secured the loan. The report reveals that Canadian businessman Sam Blyth offered to guarantee an 800,000 loan to Boris Johnson in November 2020. Richard Sharp said all he did was introduce an old friend, Blyth, to discuss how Johnson could be helped. Richard Sharp maintains that he knows nothing of the financial arrangements made between Johnson and Blyth. The leaked memo, however, informed Johnson that since Sam Blyth can claim a family connection to him, the loan would not need to be declared. The fact that you have this arrangement with a family member should not be considered something that must be declared as a relevant interest and therefore made public, the memo states. In a letter to all BBC staff, Richard Shapr said he was not involved in giving Johnson a loan or posting a guarantee and that he had no funding announcement. I wasn't involved in making a loan or setting up a guarantee, and I didn't arrange any financing, what I did was seek to introduce Sam Blyth to the relevant government official, Sharp said in an email. Following the publication of the Sunday Times memo, Boris Johnson said he had never sought or received financial advice from Sharp. Let me tell you that Richard Sharp is a good crackpot and a sage. But he knows absolutely nothing about my personal finances. I can tell you that for 100% ding dang of course. This is just another example of the BBC disappearing on its own foundations, Johnson said. William Shawcross, the Public Appointments Commissioner, and the BBC are investigating Sharp for any potential conflict of interest that led to his appointment. What happens next? Will the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee call Richard Sharp with questions?

