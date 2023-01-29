Kaesang wants to enter politics, Jokowi: I don’t influence

JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) said he would not influence his son’s decision in any way, Kaesang Parangepwho want to enter politics.

The reason is that Kaesang already has his own family. He wanted his youngest son to make his own decisions.

“I don’t influence it. I don’t decide, because they already have their own families,” Jokowi said during a meeting in the Sarinah area of ​​central Jakarta on Sunday (01/29/2023) .

Jokowi explained that Kaesang must be responsible for every decision he makes.

The head of state assured that he would not intervene in Kaesang’s decision to bring forward the election of the mayor of Solo.

“I’m not going to participate,” he said.

Moreover, says Jokowi, he always gives freedom to his children.

It is known that the youngest son of Jokowi, Kaesang Pangarep, will certainly enter politics, especially for the election of the mayor of Solo.

There was even a talk that Kaesang would be paired with former Solo FX Mayor Hadi Rudyatmo’s son named Rheo Fernandes.

The emergence of the name Kaesang in the world of politics began with the Jokowi family’s conversation when they were having lunch at a café in Solo after visiting a number of tourist attractions such as the Solo Safari Zoo or the animals of Taru Jurug, the Technopark of Solo and the Gatot. Subroto Corridor (Gatsu).

During the conversation, Kaesang expressed his interest in politics. Kaesang’s words shocked his father, Jokowi, and his older brother, Gibran Rakabuming Raka.

“Maybe yesterday what we talked about at the table was actually Kaesang. I was surprised. He told me openly yesterday in M ​​that he had political interests,” Gibran said. in Solo, quoted by Kompas.comTuesday (241/2023).

According to Gibran, usually at informal family gatherings, Kaesang never discusses politics. But then it was different. Kaesang suddenly revealed that he wanted to enter politics.

“Yes, I heard about it yesterday. I was surprised. Tenan was delighted. Father was shocked. Usually people know say that (usually never talk like that). I was shocked,” he said.

Gibran also informed Kaesang that he should study before entering politics.

Gibran said Kaesang became interested in politics after seeing the developments in the town of Solo. Kaesang would also have been interested in contributing.

“He saw the developments in Solo yesterday, what kind of changes are there,” Gibran said as quoted by TribunSolo.

“It turns out that it is not a question of wanting or not but a question of contribution”, continued the mayor of Solo since February 2021.



