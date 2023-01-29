PM Modi warns against attempts to create divisions in the country

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has strongly warned against attempts to sow differences and create divisions among people in the country.

Addressing a National Cadet Corps (NCC) rally at the Cariappa Ground in Delhi Cantonment on Saturday, Prime Minister Modi said: “Desh ko todne ke kai bahane dhoonde jaate eh. Bhaanti, bhaanti ki baatein nikaal kar, Maa Bharti ki santaano ke beech main doodh mein daraar karne ki koshishe ho rahi eh (Many excuses are given to break up the country. Many issues are raked in to create divisions among the children of Mother India) says the Prime Minister.

“Despite such efforts, there will never be differences between the people of India,” he said. “Maa ke doodh main kabhi darar nahi ho sakti,” Prime Minister Modi said.

“The Unity mantra is the ultimate antidote. The Mantra of Unity is a pledge as well as the strength of India. This is the only way for India to achieve greatness,” the Prime Minister stressed.

The Prime Minister pointed out that it is not only the Amrit Kaal of India but the Amrit Kaal of Indian youth and that when the nation celebrates 100 years of independence, it will be the young people who will be at the pinnacle of success. “We must not miss any opportunity and keep moving forward with determination to take India to new heights,” Prime Minister Modi said.

The Prime Minister noted that India and the NCC are both celebrating their 75th anniversary this year and commended the efforts of those who have contributed to nation building by leading and being part of the NCC.

The Prime Minister congratulated the cadets on the unit flame where they completed the run from Kanyakumari to Delhi covering 50 kilometers a day for 60 days and said the flame and the cultural extravaganza of the evening enhanced the spirit of ‘EK Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’.

Noting that the NCC cadets participated in the Republic Day Parade, the Prime Minister highlighted the specialty of the parade taking place on Kartavya Road for the first time. He also suggested that the NCC cadets visit places like the National War Memorial, Police Memorial, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Museum at Red Fort, Pradhan Mantri Sangrahalay, Sardar Patel Museum and BR Ambedkar Museum to may they find inspiration and encouragement to move forward in life. .

The Prime Minister highlighted the central role of youth as the key energy that drives a nation. “When dreams turn into resolution and life is devoted to it, success is assured. This is a time of new opportunities for India’s youth. Everywhere it is evident that India’s time has come. The the whole world is looking to India and it is all down to India’s youth,” the Prime Minister stressed. The Prime Minister said he was proud of the enthusiasm of the youth for the upcoming G-20 Presidency

“When the country is brimming with youthful energy and enthusiasm, this country’s priorities will always be its young people,” the prime minister said mentioning the government’s efforts to provide a platform for the youth that will help them. in realizing their dreams. Noting that various sectors are opening up to the nation’s youth, be it the digital revolution, the start-up revolution or the innovation revolution, the Prime Minister pointed out that India’s youth is the biggest beneficiary.

Pointing out that even assault rifles and bulletproof vests were imported into India, the Prime Minister highlighted the reforms in the defense sector and informed that today India manufactures hundreds of defense products . He also referred to the rapid border infrastructure work underway and stressed that it will open up a new world of opportunities and possibilities for the Indian youth.

