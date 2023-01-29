Turkey warns citizens against religious intolerance and Western racism





By Le Figaro with AFP After several burnings of Korans in Sweden and Denmark, Turkey warns its nationals against religious intolerance and racism in the West. Ievgen Skrypko / stock.adobe.com

Turkey warned its citizens wishing to travel on Saturday January 28 against religious intolerance in Europe and racism in the United States, the day after a call for vigilance from Western countries against their nationals in the face of the risk of attacks on the ground. Turkish. This call – from Washington, Paris, Berlin or Rome – to avoid crowds and tourist places in Turkey came after copies of the Koran were set on fire in Sweden and Denmark during anti-Turkish demonstrations. A notice from the Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs affirms in return to Turkish tourists that there is dangerous levels of religious intolerance and hatred in Europe. Another press release assures thatthere have recently been verbal and physical attacks on foreigners and racist acts in the United States. NATO at the heart of tensions These tensions have redoubled since May, in a context of Turkey’s blocking of the expansion of the Atlantic Alliance (NATO) to Sweden and Finland, demanding in particular from Stockholm the extradition of Kurdish refugees whom Ankara considers to be terrorists. Turkey and Hungary are the only NATO countries that have not yet proceeded to the parliamentary ratification of the accession to the Alliance of Sweden and Finland. Hungary is expected to finalize it next month. Seeking to reinvigorate support from his base ahead of the upcoming mid-May presidential election in Turkey, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has warned that Sweden can no longer rely on the support of Turkey to join NATO. Negotiations are officially suspended.

