Xi to inaugurate Gwadar airport





ISLAMABAD:

Chinese President Xi Jinping will inaugurate strategic Gwadar Airport during his next visit to Pakistan as the port city is the future business hub, former Balochistan acting chief minister and prominent businessman has announced Alauddin Marri. During a visit to the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), Marri said the coastal areas of Balochistan including Gwadar, Turbat and Makran have yet to be connected to the national grid, but that soon 100 megawatts of electricity would be supplied to these areas from Iran. He pointed out that the strategic facilities in Gwadar provide huge business opportunities for local and foreign investors in many sectors including various services, fisheries, petrochemicals, tourism, trade logistics, oil storage, refining , transport equipment, ship demolition, food, building materials, household appliances, electronics and computers. “It is a good opportunity for investors to settle in Gwadar and take advantage of its economic potential,” Marri remarked and invited a delegation from the CICI to visit the port city to explore business opportunities and of investment. Speaking on the occasion, CICI Chairman Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari assured Marri that the CICI would take a delegation to Balochistan to meet with the Chief Minister, Governor and Corps Commander of Quetta to explore the business opportunities in Gwadar. “The pace of all development work in Gwadar, including the special economic zone and other necessary infrastructure, must be accelerated so that business and investment activities can start,” he stressed. Balochistan is endowed with many natural resources, so the government should provide all necessary facilities to potential investors to help boost investments, which would reduce poverty and unemployment and bring prosperity to the province, Bakhtawari added.

