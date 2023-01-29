Former President Donald Trump speaks at the SC Statehouse





Former President Donald Trump addressed a packed lobby at the South Carolina Statehouse on Saturday afternoon, speaking on everything from energy to gender politics. The 45th president began his election campaign in New Hampshire on Saturday, before traveling to Colombia shortly after. In his speech, he renewed economic promises to the state. “Unlike Biden, who is wasting hundreds of billions of dollars on the Green New Deal,” he said, “I will send South Carolina the world-class infrastructure you really need, just like I made sure that Charleston was the deepest water port on the East Coast.” Hundreds of people watched and cheered after lining up outside and standing in the lobby for hours. Trump announced his leadership team in South Carolina, which included Governor Henry McMaster, Senator Lindsey Graham and Lieutenant Governor Pamela Evette. All team members had spoken out about the US border with Mexico and illegal border crossing. “And they’re coming from prisons, and they’re coming from mental institutions, and they’re coming from a lot of bad places, that’s going to cause us a lot of trouble,” Trump said. Trump blamed the Biden administration for weak borders and Afghanistan’s collapse to Taliban forces. He went on and said he wanted to drill oil here and make the United States independent from the countries of the Middle East. “I call it liquid gold. It’s right under our feet,” he said. “And we are deciding to stop drilling for oil at its all-time high.” Trump said that by lowering the price of oil and not relying on other countries, inflation for other commodities would come down. He then turned to education and gender politics, saying he would not allow men to play in women’s sports and would keep certain ideologies out of the classroom. “As I announced this week, we will reduce federal funding to any school that airs far-left sexual or political content about our children,” he said. “We will defeat the cult of gender ideology and reaffirm that God created two genders, called male and female.” The crowded hall in red cheered as Trump’s South Carolina leadership team stood behind him. McMaster echoed how many in the crowd felt. “We believe in common sense, we believe in the Declaration of Independence, we believe in the Constitution, we believe in the Bible and we believe in you,” he said.

