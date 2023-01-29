200 TISS Mumbai students watch BBC documentary on PM Modi despite protests and warnings





The students streamed the documentary on their laptops after the university administration refused to provide a projector for the screening.

Bombay ,

TISS students screen BBC documentary on PM Modi despite protests against it

By Paras Harendra Dama: More than 200 students from the Tata Institute of Social Sciences in Mumbai watched the BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday despite administration warnings against the move. Early in the day, BJP Yuva Morcha staged a protest against the students’ plan to screen the controversial documentary. After the university administration refused to provide a projector for the screening, the students streamed the documentary on their laptops. The screening was organized by the Progressive Students Forum (PSF), which made the plan in solidarity with students from other universities in India. READ ALSO | BBC series line: University of Delhi committee to submit report on heckling outside faculty of arts Following the successful screening of the documentary, the PSF said, “The TISS administrator refused one screen, the students organized ten.” Over 200 students showed up for the screening, and 10 laptops streamed the documentary simultaneously from various locations inside the college campus. He added that the students were also streaming the documentary on their personal cellphones. The screening took place despite an administration notice on Friday asking students to refrain from screening the documentary, adding that the institute gave no permission for it. “Any action by students against this notice will be dealt with strictly under the rules,” the notice reads. READ ALSO | As the PM Modi BBC series rages on, a look at 5 other documentaries who faced government heat TISS Mumbai joins a handful of universities across the country that aired the documentary despite administration warnings. On Friday, Jadavpur University and Presidency University of Kolkata aired the documentary. At Presidency University, a power outage interrupted the screening but resumed shortly thereafter. A similar blackout occurred at Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi when students tried to screen the documentary. Other universities where a screening of the BBC series was scheduled include Jamia Millia Islamia, Panjab University, Ambedkar University, University of Hyderabad, University of Delhi and University from Pondicherry. The screening took place in some of these places, while it was interrupted in others. READ ALSO | Why no documentary on British atrocities, questions the governor of Kerala in the midst of a series of BBC series Edited by: chingkheinganbi mayengbam Posted on: January 28, 2023

