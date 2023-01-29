‘I’m angrier, more engaged’: Donald Trump launches 2024 US election bid | world news





Donald Trump vowed to tackle the “corrupt political establishment” on Saturday as he tried to reignite a shaky third race for the White House in two US states that launched his winning 2016 presidential campaign.

Shaken by political and legal headwinds, the 76-year-old Republican delivered a keynote address to grassroots activists and lawmakers in New Hampshire, before a headlining appearance at a rally in South Carolina.

“We need a leader who is prepared to confront the forces that are ravaging our country,” he told a crowd of several hundred at the Salem Mall in New Hampshire.

“We need a president who is ready to go from day one.”

The events were seen as a chance to revitalize a stuttering campaign amid criticism over Trump’s failure to make public appearances since announcing his last run in November.

But there was no discernible change to his message as he immediately launched into his oft-denied claims of a stolen 2020 election and resumed his litany of derogatory nicknames for his political rivals.

His most controversial recriminations, however, were reserved for conservative critics whom he calls “RINOs” – Republicans in name only – who he said were “even more dangerous than the Democrats”.

He touted his record on law and order, immigration and ‘rebuilding’ the US military as he promised to save the country ‘from being destroyed by a selfish, radical and corrupt political establishment’.

“I’m angrier now and more engaged now than I’ve ever been,” Trump said.

The former real estate mogul is the only declared top contender so far, but several top Republicans have fueled speculation over potential rival bids amid reports of waning popular support for the former president. .

Trump was due to travel to Columbia, the capital of South Carolina, after Salem’s late afternoon speech. There he will unveil a leadership team and a new set of endorsements.

“Horrible, horrible people”

The two states wield outsized influence as two of the first in each presidential election year to hold nominating contests — called “primaries” or “caucuses,” depending on local custom.

They cemented Trump’s frontrunner status in 2016 after a lukewarm start in Iowa.

But he reportedly struggled to maintain a base of support in South Carolina amid simmering dissatisfaction with his endorsements of candidates who lost swing state races midterm in November.

The nomination could end a two-horse race between Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who came out on top in a poll at the National Pro-Life Summit in Washington last weekend.

Polling at this early stage in the cycle has not been particularly illuminating, however, with some hypothetical matches showing Trump beating DeSantis and others suggesting the opposite would happen in a head-to-head.

The biggest obstacle in Trump’s path to the nomination could end up being his growing legal troubles, with a quasi-independent “special counsel” appointed to look into numerous misconduct allegations.

“These are radical left-wing prosecutors who are absolutely horrible people,” Trump said, vowing to investigate the Justice Department if he is re-elected.

He is in the spotlight for his handling of classified documents found in an FBI raid on his Florida beach mansion, his role in the 2021 insurgency and, in Georgia, his attempts to quash his 2020 election defeat.

“A year from now we will win the New Hampshire primary,” Trump told the crowd.

“And then, with the help of the good people in the state – I love people – we’re going to take back our country and we’re going to take back the White House and we’re going to put the United States back together.”

