Police protection removed from Banigala residence of Imran Khan





The Islamabad government has removed security from former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Banigala residence. The Islamabad Police Public Relations Officer confirmed to local media Dawn that former Prime Minister Khan has not been residing in Islamabad for several months and in this case the police cannot be deployed there. They added that even though Banigala security is dismantled, four vehicles and 23 personnel from the capital’s police and one vehicle and five personnel from FC are already provided to Imran Khan to accompany him on his move. .

With security in Banigala and surrounding areas lifted, police personnel and paramilitary troops were recalled. Moreover, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has also received a letter from the Punjab Home Department requesting the removal of security from Imran Khan’s home in Lahores Zaman Park. However, the letter says that 50 police personnel currently deployed could be called upon again for security should the need arise.

The news of Imran Khan’s security withdrawal has created a lot of buzz among the PTI leaders who are outraged by the decision taken by the Islamabad government. PTI leaders vowed that if an attempt was made to attack Imran Khan’s Lahore residence, Zaman Park, it would lead to a siege of the residence of PPP parliamentarian Asif Zardari.

It comes after Imran Khan on Friday accused former President Asif Ali Zardari of being involved in a plan to assassinate him by giving a contract to a terrorist organisation. In a press conference, Imran Khan said: “Now they have come up with a plan C, and Asif Zardari is behind it all. He has a lot of corruption money, which he is looting from the Sindh government and spending to win elections. [Zardari] gave money to a terrorist group and people from powerful agencies are facilitating it.”

Imran Khan’s allegations also drew a strong reaction from Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. On Saturday, Bilawal said allegations made by the PTI leader against the former president had exposed his family to increased threats. Taking to Twitter, Bilawal wrote, Imran Khan’s latest accusation that my family is associated with a terrorist organization or that we would use them to harm them not only defies logic but exposes us all to a threat increased.

After terrorist groups called me and my party by name in direct threats, Imran has now brought false charges against my father, former President Asif Zardari. These statements increase the threats to my father, my family and my role. We take them seriously given our history, he added. Additionally, PPP also appealed to the Supreme Court to take notice suo motu of Khan’s allegations against Zardari.

