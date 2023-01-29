Boris Johnson told to stop asking Richard Sharp for financial advice days before he is appointed BBC chairman – reports | Political news

Boris Johnson has reportedly been told to stop asking Richard Sharp for ‘advice’ on his ‘personal financial matters’ just days before he was announced as the new BBC chairman.

Mr Johnsonwho was prime minister at the time, was warned by officials to stop discussing his financial arrangements with Mr Sharp on December 22, 2020, according to the Sunday Times.

Mr Sharp was due to be appointed chairman of the BBC on January 6, 2021.

The former banker has been called to resign as BBC chairman after it emerged that at the end of 2020 he introduced Sam Blyth to Cabinet Secretary Simon Case to discuss whether Mr Blyth, a distant cousin of Mr Johnson whom Mr Sharp has known for more than 40 years, could vouch for a loan facility for the Prime Minister.

Mr Sharp has previously said he will remain in place, with the BBC chairman due to be quizzed by MPs on the controversy next month.

A spokesman for the former prime minister said Mr Sharp had ‘never given financial advice to Boris Johnson, nor had Mr Johnson asked him for financial advice’.

They added: “Neither Mr Johnson nor anyone acting on his behalf was ever aware that Sam Blyth was being considered for a role at the British Council, and Mr Johnson had no discussion with Sam Blyth or anyone else. else about such a role.

“Neither Mr Johnson nor anyone acting on his behalf has spoken to anyone within the FCDO (Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office) regarding Mr Blyth for any public appointment.”

The spokesperson said that “Throughout this process, as evidenced by documents obtained by The Sunday Times, Mr Johnson followed the advice and took the necessary steps to ensure probity. All statements were made correctly “.

Chronology November 2020:

According to The Sunday Times, the loan guarantee was first suggested by Canadian millionaire Sam Blyth while having dinner with Richard Sharp. Early December 2020:

In early December, Richard Sharp put Sam Blyth in touch with Cabinet Secretary Simon Case. End of 2020:

Before the end of the year, Richard Sharp and Sam Blyth met Boris Johnson for dinner at his country residence, Checkers. They insist the Prime Minister’s finances were not discussed. January 2021:

In early January, the government announced that Richard Sharp was the preferred candidate for BBC chairman.

The newspaper, citing a leaked Cabinet Office memo, said advice had been issued by senior civil servant Mr Case after Mr Johnson and Mr Sharp sought advice on accepting the £800,000 loan from Mr .Blyth.

Mr Johnson is believed to have secured the loan in February 2021.

The newspaper quotes advice issued by Mr Case, who said: ‘Given the imminent announcement of Richard Sharp as the new chairman of the BBC, it is important that you no longer ask his advice on your financial matters personal.”

Public Appointments Commissioner William Shawcross has already said he plans to investigate Mr Sharp’s appointment as BBC chairman, following the first set of reports last week.

Read more:

BBC Chairman Richard Sharp confident he was ‘appointed on merit’ after Boris Johnson loan

Chairman of the BBC – What is the role? The President of the BBC is the head of the BBC board with a salary of 160,000. They are responsible for maintaining the independence of the BBC while overseeing the operation of the society to fulfill its mission. The President is also responsible for the process of appointing the Chief Executive Officer and can remove the person from this role. They also act as the highest-ranking representative of society to Parliament and the government, including the decentralized administrations. Speaking to Sky News yesterday, Roger Mosey, former head of TV news at the BBC, said it was a ‘two-way street’ job. He said that while this was “the most important role for the BBC’s accountability to the public” it is not the one involved in BBC journalism. But Mr Mosey stressed that it is not uncommon for the president to be a political appointee and that it is “nothing new”.

Mr Sharp told BBC News last week he was “comfortable” with the way the process had been conducted.

The newspaper also reports that Mr Blyth had appeared on a Foreign Office list of four candidates recommended during the search for the British Council’s chief executive, as his family links to Mr Johnson were not disclosed to senior officials at the advice.

Mr Blyth told the newspaper that he ruled himself out on December 7, 2020 and had not officially applied.

“I think my name may have been suggested by officials who were trying to identify potential candidates at the research stage of the appointment process,” he said.

Please use Chrome browser for more accessible video player





0:39

Johnson: Loan requests are ‘complete nonsense’



Liberal Democrat chief whip Wendy Chamberlain called on the government to release Mr Johnson’s internal register of interests.

She said: “How can Johnson claim that Richard Sharp knew nothing about his personal finances when officials explicitly told him to stop asking him for financial advice?

“The public is tired of these endless lies and Tory cover-ups. This government needs to be clear and release all relevant documents, including Boris Johnson’s internal register of interests, so we can get to the bottom of this. “

Mr Sharp said last week that “after having a discussion with the Cabinet Secretary about how to avoid conflict and the perception of conflict, I felt comfortable and still feel that there was no conflict because at this point what I was looking to do was to make sure that the process was followed exactly by the book, and that the process hadn’t started, d ‘of any kind, in terms of the support that Sam (Blyth) was going to provide to the Prime Minister’.

“I had clarified and agreed with the Cabinet Secretary, we both had the judgment that I had avoided a conflict or a perception of conflict.”

A Cabinet Office spokesperson said: ‘We do not comment on leaks.