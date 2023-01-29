Trump kicks off his 2024 campaign with a show of support in South Carolina





COLUMBIA, South Carolina The second floor of the South Carolina Statehouses is a study in deep historical contradictions. A full plaque engraved with the resolution of the states seceding from the Union in 1860 faces a portrait of Mary McLeod Bethune. A statue of John C. Calhoun stands just steps from where Nikki Haley announced that Tim Scott would be the first black senator since Reconstruction and where, years later, she finally removed the Confederate flag from the grounds of the state capital.

It’s also where Donald Trump has tried to present himself as both an incumbent and an insurgent while being neither.

In the first public event since announcing his 2024 presidential campaign, the former president struggled to synthesize the protest impulses that helped him seize the presidency in 2016 or seem of total control and inevitability that saw him avoid any serious mainline challenges in 2020 despite colossal mid-term losses and the first of what would be two dismissals.

Introducing Trump, first-term Rep. Russell Fry said, “Never before in the history of the South Carolina primary has a presidential candidate received so much support so early in the day.”

More than a year before the primary, Trump unveiled the support of the state’s governor, lieutenant governor, senior senator and three of his six Republican members of Congress. That would be an astonishing range of endorsements for an insurgent candidate. When Trump was endorsed by then Lt. Governor Henry McMaster in 2016, that alone made national headlines. But Trump is no longer a political outsider: he is a former president. If he traveled to a state before his 2020 re-election bid where half of the congressional delegation did not show up, he would be considered weak.

The question is how to interpret the political strength of former presidents at this time. No defeated former president has mounted a comeback bid since Grover Cleveland, who was controversial for supporting lower tariffs instead of, say, inspiring an attack on the US Capitol in an effort to overturn a presidential election . Other Republicans, of course, view Trump as vulnerable. It was pointed out how he appeared in a space with such political significance for potential rivals like Nikki Haley or Tim Scott and while other potential rivals like Ron DeSantis sniff.

Joe Wilson, a longtime Republican congressman from the state, told Vox that Trump was much stronger than he was in 2016 when he faced his last competitive primary election in the state. by Palmetto. Wilson, who supported Trump, thought the former president had a real head start based on his record in the White House and cited what he had done for our country for jobs, for economic development , for national security, for the military, for the courts.

The challenge is whether Trump can recapture the magic that helped propel his unprecedented 2016 presidential campaign this time around. His speech was a familiar mix of bellicose rhetoric from a teleprompter and a series of Trumpian riffs where he briefed attendees on topics such as the Taliban’s treatment of dogs and the fact that he, a millionaire real estate developer, is not really a cook.

He also laid bare the contradictions in his campaign. He began with a denunciation of the RINOs as he stood next to Sen. Lindsey Graham, a modern-day Republican Party comparative moderate whose kind of Republican credentials need to win the nomination again. Graham was later heckled by the crowd for not accepting Trump’s misrepresentations regarding the 2020 election. Trump then denounced electric cars alongside McMaster, who lobbied for the auto industry to South Carolina becomes a manufacturing center for electric vehicles.

Earlier in the day, Trump spoke at the New Hampshire state GOP convention. There, the former president tried to solidify his commitment to the race after not campaigning publicly for months, telling the crowd I’m angrier now and I’m more committed now than I ever was. never been, during a Trump stemwinder of the type the former president often delivered in 2016.

The question is how engaged he will be in the nearly two years remaining in the 2024 campaign. The former president is no longer the TV personality who can freely drop bombshells at all comers, elected officials to Rosie ODonnell, depending on her moods and the promise that her vaunted real estate expertise can solve any problem.

But neither is he the all-powerful President of the United States with all the resources that provides. Trump is caught in a middle ground with no metrics to gauge how he is doing or precedent to put it into perspective. Instead, he has to navigate a maze of contradictions where it’s hard to tell exactly what Trump is or how he fits in, except, of course, that no one confuses him with Grover Cleveland.

Yes, I will donate $120/year

Yes, I will donate $120/year

We accept credit cards, Apple Pay and Google Pay. You can also contribute via

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vox.com/2023/1/28/23576097/donald-trump-south-carolina-rally-2024-campaign The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos