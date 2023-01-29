Prime Minister Narendra Modi praises Gurjar community during Rajasthan trip





Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that the Gurjar community stands for bravery, courage and patriotism.

Addressing a program to commemorate Lord Devnarayan’s 1,111th Avataran Mahotsav in Rajasthan Bhilwara, the Prime Minister said: We have been blessed that in every significant era such energy rises from within our society, whose glow shows everyone the way and brings well-being to all. Lord Devnarayan, too, was such a ray of energy, an avatar, who protected our lives and our culture from oppressors. Passing only 31 years and becoming immortal among the people is only possible for a sarvasiddha (universal) avatar. He dared to eliminate the evils of society, unite society and spread harmony. Lord Devnarayan united different sections of society and worked to establish an ideal society. This is the reason why every section of the society has respect and devotion for Lord Devnarayan, he said, adding that Lord Devnarayan always prioritized service and public welfare. Modi said that the path taken today by Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas was shown by Lord Devnarayan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs ‘puja’ during commemoration of Bhagwan Shri Devnarayan Ji’s 1111th Avataran Mahotsav, Bhilwara on Saturday, January 19, 2020. 28, 2023. (PTI) He said it was a coincidence that in the 1111th year of Lord Devnarayan, who incarnated on a lotus, India assumed the chairmanship of the G-20 whose logo also shows the lotus carrying the Earth. And we are those people who have been with Lotus since birth. So our bond is quite deep, the prime minister said. Referring to Lord Devnarayans’ campaign to make Gau Seva a means of social service and social empowerment, Modi highlighted the growing spirit of Gau Seva in the country. Noting the contribution of personalities such as Tejaji to Pabuji, Gogaji to Ramdevji, Bappa Rawal to Maharana Pratap, he said that great personalities, rulers and local deities of this land have always guided the country. And in this framework, the Gurjar community has been synonymous with bravery, courage and patriotism. Be it protecting the nation or the culture, the Gurjar community has acted as a sentinel in every era, Modi said. Recalling the campaign of Bijoliya farmers under Bhoop Singh Gurjar, he said it was an inspiration in the struggle for independence. He said fighters such as Kotwal Dhan Singh and Jograj Singh gave their lives to the nation. Women like Ram Pyari Gurjar and Panna Dhai continue to inspire us. This shows us the immense contribution of the sisters and daughters of the Gurjar community in the service of the nation and the culture. This tradition continues to thrive even today. It is the misfortune of the country that these countless fighters could not obtain the place they deserve in our history. But the new India is rectifying these mistakes of past decades, he added. He said, “It is important that the new generation of Gurjars, the youth, carry forward the messages and teachings of Lord Devnarayan more strongly. This will not only strengthen the Gurjar community but also help to move the nation forward. The Prime Minister also said that many civilizations came to an end over time because they could not adapt to changes. He said there had been several attempts to break up India, geographically, culturally, socially and ideologically. But no power could put an end to India. Union Minister of State for Culture Arjun Ram Meghwal, Chief Priest of Malaseri Dugri Hemraj Gurjar and MP Subhas Chandra Baheria among others also attended the occasion.

