Donald Trump opens the 2024 US presidential race with campaign stops in New Hampshire and South Carolina





Former US President Donald Trump launched his bid for the White House in 2024 with stops in New Hampshire and South Carolina.

Key points: Mr. Trump is the first Republican to announce his race.

The events in early voting states mark the first campaign appearances since he announced his last run more than two months ago.

“Together, we will finish the unfinished business of making America great again,” Trump said at a party at Columbia to introduce his leadership team in South Carolina.

Mr Trump and his allies are hoping events in states with enormous power in candidate selection will offer a show of force behind the former president after a slow start to the campaign that left many questioning his commitment to show up again.

“They said, ‘He doesn’t do rallies, he doesn’t campaign. Maybe he lost that step,'” Mr. Trump said at the New Hampshire GOP’s annual meeting in Salem, his first event.

But, he told the audience of party leaders, “I’m angrier now and I’m more engaged now than I’ve ever been.”

In South Carolina, he further dismissed the speculation, saying, “We have huge rallies planned, bigger than ever.”

Members of the far-right group Proud Boys were outside Salem High School in New Hampshire ahead of Mr Trump’s appearance. (AP: Reba Saldanha)

While Mr Trump has spent the months since his announcement largely ensconced at his Florida clubhouse and nearby golf course, his aides insist they have been busy behind the scenes.

His campaign opened a headquarters in Palm Beach, Florida, and hired staff.

And in recent weeks, supporters have reached out to political operatives and elected officials to drum up support for Mr. Trump at a critical time when other Republicans are preparing their own expected challenges.

In New Hampshire, Mr Trump promoted his campaign agenda, including immigration and crime, and said his policies would be the opposite of President Joe Biden’s.

He cited the Democrats’ decision to change the election calendar, costing New Hampshire its first tier spot, and accused Mr. Biden, who finished fifth in New Hampshire in 2020, of “shamefully trashing this well-honed political tradition.” -beloved”.

“I hope you remember that in the general election,” Trump told party members.

Mr Trump himself won the primary twice but lost the state each time to the Democrats.

Trump mocks Biden, transgender people and electric cars

Later in South Carolina, Mr Trump said he planned to keep the state’s presidential primary as the “South’s first” and called it a “very important state”.

In his speech, he veered from criticism of Mr. Biden and Democrats to derogatory comments about transgender people, mocking people promoting the use of electric stoves and electric cars, and reminiscing about efforts as as president to increase oil production, strike trade deals and crack down on migration at the US-Mexico border.

While Mr. Trump remains the only declared candidate for the 2024 presidential election, potential challengers, including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, who was Mr. Trump’s ambassador to the United Nations, should get their campaigns. underway in the coming months.

After his speech in South Carolina, Mr Trump told The Associated Press in an interview that it would be “a great act of disloyalty” if Governor DeSantis opposed him in the primary and took credit for himself. of the initial gubernatorial election.

“If he runs, fine. I’m up in the polls,” Trump said.

“He’s going to have to do what he wants to do, but he can show up. I think that would be a big act of disloyalty because, you know, I brought him in. He didn’t have a chance. His life politics was over.”

He said he hadn’t spoken to Mr. DeSantis in a long time.

Governor Henry McMaster, US Senator Lindsey Graham and several members of the state’s congressional delegation attended Mr Trump’s event at the Statehouse.

Mr. Trump’s team has struggled to garner support from South Carolina politicians, even some who have backed him eagerly before.

Republicans drop support for Trump

Some said it was too early to make endorsements more than a year from the primary ballot or they were waiting to see who else would enter the race.

Others said it was time for the party to overtake Mr Trump and move on to a new generation of leaders.

South Carolina House Speaker Murrell Smith was among the legislative leaders awaiting Trump’s arrival, though he said he was not there to make a formal endorsement, but to welcome the former president in the state in his role as president.

Otherwise, dozens of supporters crammed into the ceremonial hall between the State House and the Senate, vying with reporters and camera crews for space between marble tables and a life-size bronze statue of the former Vice President John C Calhoun.

Dave Wilson, president of the conservative Christian non-profit Palmetto Family, said some Tory voters might worry about Mr Trump’s recent comments that Republicans who oppose abortion without exceptions had cost the party in the November elections.

“It gives some people in the conservative ranks of the Republican Party pause as to whether or not we need the process to work on its own,” said Mr. Wilson, whose group hosted Mr. Pence for a speech in 2021.

But Gerri McDaniel, who worked on Mr Trump’s campaign in 2016, dismissed the idea that voters were ready to leave the former president.

“Some media keep saying he’s losing support. No, he’s not,” she said.

“It’s only going to be more important than before because there are so many people who are angry about what’s going on in Washington.”

The South Carolina event was in some ways off-brand for a former reality TV star who typically favors large gatherings and tried to cultivate an outward image.

Rallies are expensive and Mr Trump added new financial challenges when he decided to start his campaign in November much earlier than many had requested.

This subjects it to strict fundraising regulations and prevents it from using its well-funded political action committee to fund such events, which can cost millions of dollars.

PA

