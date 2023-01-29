



Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.Photo by ALEXEI DRUZHININ/Sputnik/AFP via Getty Images The European Union’s upcoming ban on Russian petroleum products could spell more trouble for the Kremlin.

China and India are unlikely to buy refined Russian fuels that were once sold to the EU, which will ban them on February 5.

This contrasts with Russian crude oil, which was co-opted by China and India after Europe shunned those supplies. Russia faces new sanctions on its energy exports, but this time China and India may not come to the rescue of President Vladimir Putin. The European Union will ban imports of Russian refined fuels on February 5, adding to its embargo on Russian crude oil transported by sea which began in December. But while China and India have rushed to stock up on cut-price Russian crude that Europe shunned, they are unlikely to buy refined Russian fuels that were once sold to the EU. “Both are net exporters of product, so there’s no need for them to import more,” Viktor Katona, senior crude analyst at Kpler, told Insider. Russian fuels could instead find buyers in Singapore and Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates, then head to major Asian markets from there, but not the big ones, he added. Russian products could also be sent to West Africa and Latin America, while Europe is likely to start sourcing more diesel from the United States and Asia as part of a “series musical chairs,” Katona said. China and India produce fuels in their own refineries which could also supply Europe. In fact, a Chinese shipment is already heading to Latvia, according to the Financial Timesdespite the extra time and cost of shipping over such distances. Additionally, a ban on Russian fuels could give China and India more leeway to negotiate what supplies they end up buying, according to Morningstar energy and utilities strategist Stephen Ellis. On the fuel market, a Russian fuel price cap. Similar to the cap on oil prices, the EU and G7 plan to ban other countries from accessing insurance and shipping services unless they meet a cap on refined products. The story continues EU officials are considering a cap of $100 a barrel for Russian diesel and a cap of $45 a barrel for Russian fuel oil, sources told Bloomberg. However, Moscow would not be helpless. Russia could refine less fuel but keep oil production stable, leading to even more crude exports to India and China, Katona said. The Kremlin could also “weaponize refined products by cutting exports,” Ellis said. This would ultimately result in lower supplies for Europe. “China will likely have to use its own products, which will reduce exports of refined products from China that would otherwise have been available to EU buyers,” he said. Read the original article at Business Intern

