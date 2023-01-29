PM Narendra Modi warns of divisive attempts amid BBC TV series





PM Modi addressing a gathering of the National Cadet Corps. New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday warned against attempts to sow differences and create divisions in the country and said such efforts would not succeed. Addressing a gathering of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) at the Cariappa Ground in Delhi Cantonment, Prime Minister Modi said the mantra of unity was the only way for India to achieve greatness. The Prime Minister said that the whole world looks to India because of the country’s youth. Prime Minister Modi said his government has sparked digital, startup and innovation revolutions that benefit young people. “This is the time of new opportunities for the Indian youth. Everywhere it is evident that India’s time has arrived,” he said addressing the NCC cadets who took part in the celebrations of Republic Day. At the same time, the Prime Minister called for caution in the face of attempts to divide the country. “What are the excuses to destroy the country. You are trying to find the main milk in the beeches of Mother India. (Several pretexts are given to break up the country. Several issues are raised to create divisions among the children of Mother India),” the Prime Minister said. “Despite such efforts, there will never be differences between the people of India,” he said. “Breast milk never hurts“, Modi said. “The unity mantra is the ultimate antidote. The unity mantra is a pledge as well as the strength of India. It is the only way for India to achieve greatness,” said the Prime Minister. The PM’s remarks came amid controversy raging over a BBC documentary about the 2002 riots in Gujarat. He pointed to reforms in the defense sector, saying that previously imported assault rifles were now produced domestically. The Prime Minister said that fast-paced border infrastructure works were underway and would open up a new world of opportunities and possibilities for young people. Prime Minister Modi said it was also a time of great opportunity for the country’s girls. Police and paramilitary forces have seen the number of women double in the past eight years. The way has been paved for the deployment of women to the borders of the three armies, he said. He said women had been recruited as sailors in the navy and had also started working in combat positions in the armed forces. The first batch of female cadets has started training at the National Defense Academy in Pune and 1,500 female students have been admitted to Sainik schools which have been opened to female students for the first time, Prime Minister Modi has said. The Prime Minister said the National Cadet Corps has also seen a steady increase in female participation over the past decade. Earlier, the Prime Minister released a special daytime cover and specially minted commemorative coin worth Rs 75, commemorating 75 years of NCC. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, NCC Director General Lt. Gen. Gurbirpal Singh, Chief of Defense Staff Anil Chauhan, Chief of Army Staff Gen Manoj Pande, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R Harikumar, Chief of Air Staff VR Chaudhari and Secretary of Defense Girdhar Armaane attended on occasion. (Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Featured Video of the Day 9.5 kg of contraband gold seized in Mumbai, 2 Azerbaijani nationals arrested

