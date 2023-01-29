Dreams of Imrans wife won’t appear in court: Bilawal





In a tit-for-tat response to allegations made by Pakistani President Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan against former President Asif Ali Zardari a day earlier, the Foreign Minister and Chairman of the People of Pakistan (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, said on Saturday that the former prime minister must realize that whenever his wife has a dream, he cannot just come on TV and blame people because “his dreams won’t stand up to the courts.”

The PTI president had claimed on Friday that a new plan had been drawn up for his assassination, accusing Bilawal’s father of being a key conspirator.

“After terrorist groups called me and my party by name in direct threats, Imran has now made false accusations against my father, former President AZ (Asif Zardari),” Bilawal wrote on his official Twitter account.

He said Imran’s statements increased threats to his father, his family and his party and they will take them “seriously” given the history, the PPP chairman said in an apparent reference to the assassination of his mother, former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto in Rawalpindi in 2007. .

“We are exploring a legal response to Imran’s latest defamatory and dangerous accusations. In the past, he threatened my father that he was ‘in the crosshairs of his gun’. His story and that of his associates as supporters and enablers of terrorists are well documented,” he said.

When in power, Bilawal said, Imran freed terrorists and arrested democrats and handed over Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa to a terrorist organization.

“His party funds terrorist groups to this day. All of this will be taken into account if an attack were to take place against me, my father or my party.”

The foreign minister said Imran’s latest accusation that his family is associated with a terrorist organization or employing them to harm him not only defies logic, but exposes them all to an increased threat.

“The PPP will challenge it. We cannot allow populist fiction to dominate our discourse, poison our politics and harm our democracy. We will not tolerate being victimized by terrorists and supporting the propaganda of their political leaders,” he said. he concluded.

The hard-hitting statement comes a day after the former prime minister called the alleged plot a ‘Plan-C’ for which he accused Zardari of paying money to a terrorist group to carry out the attempted attack. murder for his life.

“Now they have come up with a plan C, and Asif Zardari is behind it all. He has a lot of corruption money, which he is looting from the Sindh government and spending to win elections. He [Zardari] gave money to terrorist organization and people from powerful agencies are facilitating it,” Imran told a press conference from his Zaman Park residence in Lahore via video.

“It was decided on three fronts and they will act soon,” he added. “I tell you this because if something happens to me, the nation should know the people who were behind it, so the nation will never forgive them,” he said.

Referring to the shooting attack on him in Wazirabad in November last year, Imran further claimed that there was a plot to kill him as part of ‘Plan-B’ in the name of religious extremism. “They almost succeeded in their plan to kill me but now they are heading towards Plan-C,” he added.

Earlier in the day, PPP announced its intention to send a legal opinion to Imran regarding his allegations.

Speaking to the media, PPP leaders Farhatullah Babar, Nayyar Bukhari and Qamar Zaman Kaira slammed the ousted prime minister for his allegations. According to PPP members, the former prime minister had “lost his mind” and the party would issue a legal notice demanding he quash his allegations.

