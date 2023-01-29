India Proud to See Tribals Among Padma Winners: PM Modi in Year’s First ‘Mann Ki Baat’

By India Today Web Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the first “Mann Ki Baat” of the year 2023 on Sunday. This is the 97th edition of the Prime Minister’s monthly radio show.

Calling 2023 a year of “People’s Padma”, Prime Minister Modi said: “A significant number of Padma winners come from tribal communities and people associated with tribal society. Tribal life is different from city life, it also has its own challenges. Despite all this, tribal societies are still keen to preserve their traditions.”

“Many great personalities who have worked on tribal languages ​​like Toto, Ho, Kui, Kuvi and Manda, have received Padma awards. It is a matter of pride for all of us. People working with the Siddi, Jarwa and Onge were also rewarded this time,” the prime minister said during “Mann Ki Baat.”

He added: This year, the echoes of the Padma Awards are being heard even in regions that were once affected by Naxalite. Those who show the way to the misguided youths in Naxalite affected areas through their efforts have been honored with Padma awards.

Speaking of the eventful month of January, Prime Minister Modi said, “This month, around January 14, festival glitz abounds across the country from north to south and east to west.”

He also hailed this year’s Republic Day celebrations.

The Prime Minister spoke about the importance of “millet” and declared that 2023 would be the “International Year of Millet”. Prime Minister Modi mentioned the names of people from different states who have dedicated their professional lives to promoting millet foods.

“Have you ever heard of the word Milletpreneurs? Odisha Milletpreneurs are making headlines. A self-help group of women from the Sundargarh tribal district is associated with Odisha Millets Mission. They make cookies, cakes and other foods made from millet,” Prime Minister Modi said on his monthly radio broadcast.

Prime Minister Modi said a revolution is underway in the health sector due to public participation in campaigns such as the International Day of Yoga and the International Year of Millets.

“Just as people have made yoga and fitness a part of their lives through active participation, they are also embracing millet on a large scale,” he said.

Drawing people’s attention to the problem of e-waste, Prime Minister Modi said, “The proper disposal of e-waste can become a great force in building a circular economy. Today’s latest devices are also the electronic waste of the future. Whenever someone buys a new device or replaces their old device, it becomes necessary to keep in mind whether it is disposed of correctly or not.”

It has been said in a United Nations report that 50 million tons of electronic waste is thrown away every year, Prime Minister Modi added.

He also praised India’s ranking in the Global Innovation Index and said India has improved and achieved a good ranking.

In his last The ‘Mann ki Baat’ program of the year 2022Prime Minister Modi asked people to be vigilant and take precautions against Covid-19 as he noted the virus was spreading in many countries.

Praising India for its fast growing economy, the Prime Minister also said that the outgoing year 2022 has been inspirational for India in many ways. “India has carved out a special place for itself in the world with its incredible vaccination doses of over 220 crore and the country is becoming the world’s fifth largest economy,” Prime Minister Modi said during the 96th edition of “Mann Ki Baat”.

