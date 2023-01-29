Politics
Kaesang will enter politics, Jokowi does not want to get involved
JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) admitted that he would not meddle in his son’s interests, Kaesang Parangepwho wants to enter the world of politics to participate in the election of the mayor of Solo.
As for Kaesang’s interest, Jokowi and Gibran Rakabuming Raka were shocked.
“I’m not going to participate,” Jokowi said during a meeting in the Sarinah area of central Jakarta on Sunday (29/1/2023).
Also read: Kaesang wants to enter politics, Hasto: a family cannot choose another party
Jokowi said Kaesang did speak to him directly about entering politics. However, he still gives freedom to his children.
“I’ve talked to myself, but I still give them freedom,” he said.
Meanwhile, Jokowi emphasized that he would not affect anything regarding his son’s interest.
Indeed, their children already have their own family, so they must be able to take responsibility for the decisions they make.
“I don’t influence him, I don’t decide. Because they already have their own family. They have to be responsible, they can decide for themselves,” added Jokowi.
Also Read: Kaesang Enters Politics, Observers Recall 2 Things About Political Ethics
It is known that the youngest son of Jokowi, Kaesang Pangarep, will certainly enter politics, especially for the election of the mayor of Solo.
There was even a talk that Kaesang would be paired with former Solo FX Mayor Hadi Rudyatmo’s son named Rheo Fernandes.
The emergence of the name Kaesang in the world of politics began with the Jokowi family’s conversation when they were having lunch at a café in Solo after visiting a number of tourist attractions such as the Solo Safari Zoo or the animals of Taru Jurug, the Technopark of Solo and the Gatot. Subroto Corridor (Gatsu).
During the conversation, Kaesang expressed his interest in politics. Kaesang’s words shocked his father, Jokowi, and his older brother, Gibran Rakabuming Raka.
Read also: Kaesang wants to run for the head of the region, it is a row of children of the president who entered politics
“Maybe yesterday what we talked about at the table was actually Kaesang. I was surprised. 2023).
According to Gibran, usually at informal family gatherings, Kaesang never discusses politics. But then it was different. Kaesang suddenly revealed that he wanted to enter politics.
“Yeah, I heard about it yesterday. I was shocked. Tenan pora. Father was surprised. Usually people know how to talk about nunu kuwi (usually they never talk about it like that). I I’m shocked,” he said.
Read also : Gibran Leaks Kaesang will run as regional chief, not council member
Gibran also informed Kaesang that he should study before entering politics.
Gibran said Kaesang became interested in politics after seeing the developments in the town of Solo. Kaesang would also have been interested in contributing.
“He saw the developments in Solo yesterday, what kind of changes are there,” Gibran said as quoted by TribunSolo.
“It turns out that it is not a question of wanting or not but a question of contribution”, continued the mayor of Solo since February 2021.
|
