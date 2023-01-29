



The United States could be at war with China in 2025, General Michael A. Minihan predicted on Friday. Photo courtesy of United States Air Force January 28 (UPI) — The United States could be at war with China in 2025, a four-star general predicted on Friday. Gen. Michael A. Minihan, chief of Air Mobility Command, said in a memo obtained by NBC News and confirmed by the Washington Post that the troops must begin to prepare for combat. “I hope I’m wrong,” Minihan, who oversees some 50,000 military personnel, reportedly wrote in the memo to all air wing commanders and other Air Force operational commanders. “My gut tells me we will fight in 2025.” In his memo, Minihan reportedly noted that Chinese President Xi Jinping had won his third term in October and “established his council of war.” “Taiwan presidential elections will be held in 2024 and offer Xi a reason. US presidential elections will be held in 2024 and offer Xi a distracted America,” Minihan reportedly wrote in the memo. “Xi’s team, sanity and opportunity are all lined up for 2025.” Minihan also reportedly ordered members of the Air Force to “fire a clip on a 7-meter target with the full understanding that unrepentant lethality matters most” in February and instructed them to “aim for the head”. “The National Defense Strategy makes it clear that China is the overriding challenge for the Department of Defense and our goal remains to work alongside our allies and partners to preserve a peaceful, free and open Indo-Pacific,” the official said. brig. Pentagon spokesman Gen. Patrick Ryder said in a statement Friday. However, a Defense Department official later told NBC News and the Post that Minihan’s comments “are not representative of the department’s view on China.” In a speech at the Chinese Communist Party meeting in October, Xi said China will “strive for unity” with Taiwan and warned that the country “will never promise to renounce the use of force and we reserve the right to take all necessary measures.” “The wheels of history are turning towards the reunification of China and the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. The complete reunification of our country must be achieved,” Xi said. Mainland China and the island of Taiwan, among other islands, were ruled by the Republic of China before the Republic of China lost the Chinese Civil War in the early 20th century to the Chinese Communist Party, which established the new government of the People’s Republic of China in October 1949. The ROC in turn established a temporary capital at Taipei on the island of Taiwan, a former Japanese territory, in December 1949 and served as China’s seat at the United Nations until it was replaced by the Republic. People’s Republic of China in 1971 as a foreign country. changed their diplomatic relations. China views Taiwan and its 23 million people as a wayward province and has pledged to take it back by force if necessary. Many supporters of Taiwan have since claimed that it was an independent sovereign state, separate from mainland China, which never controlled Taiwan. In August, a trip by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan sparked a military response from the Chinese government, which then conducted daily drills, including conducting a possible mock attack and launching multiple ballistic missiles into waters near Taiwan. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told a press conference earlier this month that Chinese forces had engaged in “very provocative behavior”, but added that he doubted China would invade Taiwan anytime soon.

