Kaesang wants to enter politics, Jokowi: I do not participate





JAKARTA – Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has said he is giving freedom to his youngest son, Kaesang Pangarep, who has expressed his desire to enter politics. Jokowi also admitted that this wish was conveyed by Kaesang personally. “I have been told, but I always give them freedom. I don’t influence, I don’t decide,” he told the media after the ASEAN 2023 leadership launching procession at the Indonesia Roundabout (HI) Hotel, Jakarta, Sunday (29/1)/2023). Jokowi stressed that he would not interfere in the decisions of his children regarding politics, including Kaesang, who had just married Erica Gudono on December 10, 2022. “They already have their own families, they have to take responsibility, make their own decisions, and I won’t join them,” Jokowi said. Kaesang’s desire to enter politics was first revealed by President Jokowi’s eldest son Gibran Rakabuming Raka on Tuesday (1/24). According to Gibran, who is also the mayor of Surakarta, Kaesang made the vow when President Jokowi returned to Solo. “What we discussed at the table was Kaesang. I was also surprised he told us openly that he was interested in politics,” Gibran said. Gibran’s statement prompted political parties to open their doors wide to Kaesang if President Jokowi’s youngest son was serious about carrying out his wishes. In line with Jokowi, Gibran also gave freedom to his younger brother as to which regional leader to follow or which political party to join. If Kaesang carries out the wishes he expressed, then the existence of the three lines of Jokowi in the world of politics will be complete. Because, apart from Gibran who is the mayor of Surakarta, Jokowi’s son-in-law or husband of Kahiyang Ayu, namely Bobby Nasution, has also been active in the world of practical politics and is now the mayor of Medan.

