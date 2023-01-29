PM Modi on Mann Ki Baat: Citizens should read about Padma winners, talks about India’s dream of becoming ‘techade’





Mann Ki Baat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that domestic patent filings have overtaken the country’s foreign patent filings, as he expressed confidence that India’s dream of ‘techade’ will be realized through the strength of its innovators. This underscores the country’s growing scientific capabilities, he said in the first episode of “Mann ki Baat” of the new year. PM Modi was addressing the 97th edition and the first Mann Ki Baat radio program of 2023. Modi has in the past used “techade” to describe the tech-dominated decade and India making the most of it. Read also: Startups, companies providing solutions for Techade in complete safety He said India’s ranking in filing patents is seventh in the world, while it is fifth in registering trademarks. India’s patent registration has increased by 50% over the past five years, the prime minister said, noting that its ranking in the Global Innovation Index rose from less than 80 to 40 in 2015. “I am confident that India’s techade dream will be realized by its innovators and their patents,” he said. India’s first institute of science held 145 patents in 2022, which is a rare record, Modi said. In his address, Modi noted that this year’s Padma Awards include a number of tribal people or people working for the community in addition to those who have empowered the world of music. He urged people to read about the winners and said their stories would inspire new generations. Also Read: Padma Awards 2023 Announcement: Full List of Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shree Winners The Prime Minister pointed out that a significant number of Padma winners come from tribal communities and people associated with tribal society. Various people from tribal areas, painters, musicians, farmers, craftsmen received the Padma awards. I urge all compatriots to read their inspiring stories. Many dignitaries who have worked on tribal languages ​​like Toto, Ho, Kui, Kuvi and Manda have received the awards, Prime Minister Modi said on Mann Ki Baat radio program. Tribal life is different from city life, it has its own challenges. Despite all this, tribal societies are still keen to preserve their traditions, he said. Modi further added that many great personalities who worked on tribal languages ​​like Toto, Ho, Kui, Kuvi and Manda received Padma awards. It’s a matter of pride for all of us and the fact that now the world would know about them. People working with the Siddi, Jarwa and Onge tribes were also rewarded this time around, Prime Minister Modi pointed out. With the contribution of the agencies

