Prime Minister Modi will address the first ‘Mann Ki Baat’ of 2023 today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the first Mann Ki Baat of the year 2023 today. The 97th edition of Mann Ki Baat, a monthly Prime Minister’s radio program, will air on Sunday at 11am.

PM Modi addressed the annual ‘NCC PM’ rally at Cariappa Parade Ground, Delhi yesterday.

During the event, the Prime Minister warned against attempts to sow differences and create divisions in the country and asserted that such efforts would not succeed.

Modi said the unity mantra was the only way for India to achieve greatness.

The Prime Minister said that the whole world looks to India because of the country’s youth. Modi said his government has sparked digital, startup and innovation revolutions that benefit young people.

“Now is the time of new opportunities for Indian youth. Everywhere it is evident that India’s time has come,” he said.

At the same time, the Prime Minister called for caution in the face of attempts to divide the country.

“Desh ko todne ke kaise apologies dhoonde jaate eh. until creating divisions among the children of Mother India),” the prime minister said.

The Prime Minister’s remarks came amid controversy raging over a BBC documentary about the 2002 Gujarat riots which has been banned in India.

Modi praised the NCC cadets who took part in the Republic Day celebration and said the priority for the country would always be the young people who are bursting with energy and enthusiasm.

He said young people have immense opportunities as his government encourages private participation in the space and defense sectors where start-ups are making huge strides.

He pointed to reforms in the defense sector, saying that previously imported assault rifles were now produced domestically.

The Prime Minister said rapid border infrastructure works are underway and will open up a new world of opportunities and possibilities for young people.

Modi said it was also a time of great opportunity for the country’s girls.

Earlier, the Prime Minister released a special daytime cover and a specially minted commemorative coin of 75 denomination, commemorating 75 years of CNC.

(With PTI inputs)

Catch all the trade news, market news, breaking news and latest updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates. More less

Topics