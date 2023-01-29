Jokowi assures Myanmar discussion in ASEAN follows 5 points of consensus





Liputan6.com, Jakarta – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) officially launched Indonesia’s ASEAN Chairmanship for 2023. According to Jokowi, ASEAN still plays an important and relevant role for the people, for the region and for the world. Jokowi believes ASEAN will continue to contribute to the Indo-Pacific region. Furthermore, it is believed that ASEAN will continue to be able to sustain economic growth as ASEAN is the center or epicenter of global economic growth. ASEAN can continue to sustain this growth, ASEAN Matters: Epicentrum of Growth, Jokowi said at the inauguration in Jakarta on Sunday (29/1/2023). Jokowi then addressed the issue of Myanmar in ASEAN. We know that currently the political situation in Myanmar is still controlled by an undemocratic military junta. In response, Jokowi said Indonesia and ASEAN would continue to be consistent with the five-point consensus that had become an agreement. We are consistent so that the 5 points can be put in place and applied, said the president. Explaining in more detail on Myanmar, Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi also spoke. Foreign Minister Retno said that ASEAN will continue to rely on the Five Point Consensus or the 5 Point Consensus (which was agreed by the leaders of ASEAN countries including the Myanmar Junta , in 2021) to help Myanmar, even though the military junta has not complied. Retno also said that only Myanmar can help itself. “So we want the implementation of the five points of consensus to become the main platform, the main ASEAN contribution mechanism, to help Myanmar out of its political crisis. But again, what can helping Myanmar is the people of Myanmar themselves,” Foreign Minister Retno Marsudidi said in Jakarta as quoted on the Presidential Secretary’s page on Sunday (29/1/2023). Also, Foreign Minister Retno said that ASEAN is ready to help as a family. However, ASEAN will only help through the five points of consensus, even if there has been no progress. “Myanmar’s history is very complex. But we, as a family, are ready to help. And we always send messages to the military junta that the implementation of the five points of consensus is an approach of the ASEAN “ASEAN’s only approach to help Myanmar. Unfortunately, so far there has been no significant progress,” Foreign Minister Retno said.

A military-run court in Myanmar found Aung San Suu Kyi guilty of corruption. The court’s decision provides for a total of 33 years in prison.

