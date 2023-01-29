President Jokowi kicks off Indonesia’s ASEAN Chairmanship in 2023





Jakarta (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo officially kicked off Indonesia’s ASEAN Chairmanship 2023 at the launch event at the Hotel Indonesia roundabout here on Sunday. Arrived at the roundabout with a bicycle, the president accompanied by Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi, Minister of Public Enterprises Erick Thohir, Minister of State Secretariat Pratikno and Minister of Public Works and Public Housing Basuki Hadmuljono. Jokowi was greeted by locals who flocked to the roundabout for the launch, along with a brass band performance and a parade of traditional costumes. Foreign ambassadors also attended the ceremony and welcomed the president. In his remarks, Jokowi said Indonesia continued the success of the G20 chairmanship in 2022 with ASEAN chairmanship this year despite global uncertainties and challenges. “The economic crisis, the energy crisis, the food crisis, as well as the war, we are facing them all this year,” he noted. The President, however, emphasized that ASEAN will remain essential and relevant to the people, the Southeast Asian region and all. He also said ASEAN will continue to contribute to the Indo-Pacific region and maintain regional economic growth. “ASEAN will continue to contribute to peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. ASEAN will help sustain economic growth because ASEAN matters and is the epicenter of growth,” he said. -He underlines. Separately, Foreign Minister Marsudi said the theme of this year’s ASEAN Chairmanship, “ASEAN Matters: The Epicenter of Growth”, reflects what Indonesia seeks to achieve in its presidency. “If we see the theme, we have two major elements. The first element is ASEAN Matters, which means that through its chairmanship, Indonesia continues to make ASEAN relevant and important, not only for the people of Indonesia but also for the people of ASEAN and beyond,” explained Marsudi. Indonesia is keen to make ASEAN the “locomotive” to maintain the Indo-Pacific region as a peaceful and stable region, she said. The minister said the second element of the theme, “Epicentrum of Growth”, means that Indonesia wants to capitalize on the economic growth of ASEAN, which is still recording above-average growth in the global economy. Indonesia took over the ASEAN Chairmanship from its former holder, Cambodia, during the 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on November 14, 2022. Related News: Ministry of Commerce Prepares 4 Flagship Events for ASEAN Chairmanship 2023

Related news: Indonesia seeks to make ASEAN a center of growth

Related news: Paradigm of collaboration to guide ASEAN chairmanship of RI: Marsudi

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://en.antaranews.com/news/271077/president-jokowi-kicks-off-indonesias-2023-asean-chairmanship The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos