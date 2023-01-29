‘Unfinished business’: Donald Trump kicks off 2024 US presidential run





Former President Donald Trump kicked off his 2024 White House bid with stops in New Hampshire and South Carolina on Saturday, marking the first campaign appearances since his last run was announced more than two years ago. month.

“Together we will finish the unfinished business of making America great again,” Trump said at a party at Columbia to introduce his leadership team in South Carolina.

Trump and his allies are hoping events in states with enormous power in candidate selection will offer a show of force behind the former president after a slow start to the campaign that left many questioning his commitment to run. again.

“They said, ‘He doesn’t do rallies, he doesn’t campaign. Maybe he lost that step,'” Trump said at the New Hampshire GOP annual meeting in Salem, his first event.

But, he told the audience of party leaders, “I’m angrier now and more engaged now than I’ve ever been.” In South Carolina, he further dismissed the speculation saying that “we have planned huge rallies, bigger than ever.”

‘Make America Great Again’, Again

While Trump has spent the months since his announcement largely ensconced at his Florida clubhouse and nearby golf course, his aides insist they’ve been busy behind the scenes.

His campaign opened a headquarters in Palm Beach, Florida, and hired staff.

And in recent weeks, backers have reached out to political operatives and elected officials for Trump’s support at a critical time when other Republicans are preparing their own expected challenges.

In New Hampshire, Trump promoted his campaign agenda, including immigration and crime, and said his policies would be the opposite of President Joe Biden’s.

He cited the Democrats’ decision to change the election calendar, costing New Hampshire its top spot, and accused Biden, fifth in New Hampshire in 2020, of “shamefully trashing this beloved political tradition.”

“I hope you remember that in the general election,” Trump told party members. Trump himself won the primary twice but lost the state each time to the Democrats.

Later in South Carolina, Trump said he planned to keep the state’s presidential primary as the “South’s first” and called it a “very important state.”

In his speech, he moved from criticism of Biden and Democrats to derogatory comments about transgender people, mocking people promoting the use of electric stoves and electric cars, and reminiscing about efforts as president. to increase oil production, strike trade deals and crack down on migration at the US-Mexico border.

Dinners with anti-Semites and Holocaust deniers

While Trump remains the only declared candidate for president in 2024, potential challengers including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, who was the Trump’s ambassador to the United Nations, are expected to launch their campaigns in the coming months.

Trump’s early campaign had already sparked controversy, particularly when he dined with Holocaust-denying white nationalist Nick Fuentes and rapper formerly known as Kanye West, who had done a series of anti-Semitic comments.

Trump was also widely mocked for selling a series of digital trading cards that depicted him as a superhero, cowboy and astronaut, among other things.

He is the subject of a series of criminal investigations, including one over the discovery of hundreds of documents with classified marks at his Florida club and whether he obstructed justice by refusing to return them. , as well as state and federal reviews of his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, which he lost to Biden.

Yet early polls show him to be one of the favorites to win his party’s nomination.

“The shot is fired and the campaign has begun,” said Stephen Stepanek, incumbent chairman of the New Hampshire Republican Party.

Trump announced that Stepanek would serve as his senior campaign adviser in the state.

