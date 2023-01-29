Towards regulated competition and leveraged cooperation

No bilateral relationship comes close to being as important as the one between the United States and China, for the international system. From the increasing volatility of their military power projection in Indo-Pacific waters to the uncertainties of their economic dynamics, the relationship is indispensable in how major partners of the United States or China direct their national security and their economic strategies.

Tension in the relationship has skyrocketed lately, most notably over the Taiwan issue, and competition is palpable on both military and non-military dimensions, even as both sides advocate the need for cooperative behaviors on transnational challenges such as than climate change.



As the results of the midterm US congressional elections give more continuity to Bidens’ foreign policy agenda and President Xi Jinping consolidates his power despite domestic challenges, what happens in this bilateral relationship will affect many agreements. bilateral and multilateral agreements around the world.

The boiling point of US-China tension

What’s boiling the US-China tension? Essentially, the bilateral dynamic between the United States and its main challenger has come to a precipice, from where it can either go towards open confrontation, or Washington and Beijing could work out a more negotiated arrangement of regulated competition and effective cooperation. of leverage. In both Washington and Beijing, there is greater recognition of the strategic threats the two sides pose to each other.

The U.S. National Security Strategy argues that China is the only contender with both the intent to reshape the international order and, increasingly, the economic, diplomatic, military, and technological might to advance that. purpose. Speaking at the 20th Party Congress, President Xi said, “A new round of scientific and technological revolution and industrial transformation is well on its way, and a significant shift is underway in the international balance of power, offering to China strategic opportunities in the pursuit of development. Taiwan, which is a contentious issue at the heart of US-China relations, has become the main geopolitical flashpoint and proving ground for the great power struggle unfolding between the United States and its close competitor China. China’s assertive resolve for reunification and the one-China policy will continue to test the Americas’ courage to extend deterrence to their allies in Asia, and amid calls for a free and open Indo-Pacific, lines showdown reds will continue to be redesigned.

The world is not enough

China’s growing assertiveness and hubris of power is touching a number of countries in the region and beyond in the wrong direction. Despite their own economic interdependence with China, the Americas’ transatlantic and transpacific partners are suspicious of China’s behavior and open to establishing strategic alignments in an effort to thwart China’s strategic rise, as seen in formations like the Quad and the AUKUS.



The growing strategic embrace between China and Russia, in response to their respective concerns with the United States and its allies, adds more complexity to the emerging permutations and combinations.

While regional security environments across oceans barely overlap each other, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, in addition to upsetting the European security order, has raised concerns about the future of China’s aggression and use of force in the Indo-Pacific region. Moreover, a number of countries, including European allies in the Americas, display a penchant for maintaining their independent assessments of their relationship with Beijing, despite their overall strategic alignment with the United States. Therefore, despite calls for the diversification of China-centric global supply chains and large US corporations seeking alternative manufacturing sites, most European and Asian economies still find the idea of ​​decoupling China very abstract.

The US-China competition has become multidimensional and manifests itself in several geopolitical regions of the world. From conventional areas of military modernization to the new technological race, including the area of ​​artificial intelligence, developments between these two countries will have consequences for how a number of countries view agenda setting and global governance.



The international landscape amid this dynamic balance of power is more uncertain than ever, incubating the strategic ramifications of inter-state dynamics and the influence of non-state actors in a world order that is neither bipolar nor unipolar but not fully multipolar as well. . The United States still dominates the world order of things and has a web of alliances and partners that would be the envy of any challenger.

However, at the same time, it is undeniable that the role of the Americas as a guarantor of security and a leader in global governance has come under the greatest scrutiny since the end of World War II. The security and financial order which he spearheaded is weakening while the characteristics of a new order and a new leader are still very uncertain. In this environment, China’s economic and military rise has been undeniable, but President Xi, despite his iron grip on Chinese power, still faces daunting domestic and foreign challenges. The US-China relationship currently seems mostly competitive, sometimes adversarial and barely cooperative. How Washington and Beijing handle this complex bilateral relationship, and how other major powers handle its consequences, will determine the contours of international relations in the 21st century.

* The author teaches at the Amity Institute of International Studies (AIIS), Amity University, Noida and is the Honorary Director of the Kalinga Institute of Indo-Pacific Studies (KIIPS).The opinions expressed are those of the author.