Tubaba Acting Regent Follows President Joko Widodo’s Instructions – Indonesian Leadership





Acting Regent of Tulang Bawang Barat (Tubaba) Lampung, Dr. Zaidirina, following the direction of President Joko Widodo, regarding control of inflation, reduction of stunting, reduction of extreme poverty and economic growth, by promoting the 3K 1W program (pools, cages, gardens and visits) in Tubaba. Zaidirina said that as regional leader, she tasked every second echelon leader or leader of the OPD in Tubaba to carry out empowerment in the tiyuh-tiyuh (villages). "Every second Echelon official or Chief of OPD, they are required to supervise two tiyuh and must report on results and results according to the indicators which have been set each month as directed by the President," the regent said. Acting Tubaba to the media. Saturday (28/1/2023) In addition, the Acting Regent of Tubaba has assigned officials from Tubaba to provide tiyuh-tiyuh guidance so that the smart village program can be realized by making useful breakthroughs. The 3K 1W Tubaba program is a pentahelix program involving Bumdes, KWT, Babinsa, Babinkamtibmas, KPB, corporate or private companies, tourism awareness groups and other stakeholders," said Zaidirina The Acting Regent of Tubaba appreciated the breakthrough that had been made in Tiyuh Gunung Katun Tanjungan Sub-district, Tulang Bawang Udik. "The form of community empowerment such as 3K 1 W Food Independent Nenemo Family (Gardens, Ponds, Cages and Tourism) program as implemented in Tiyuh Gunung Katun Tanjungan, Tulang District Bawang Udik since 2022, is an effort to increase food security in economic recovery and should be followed by all tiyuh continuously," he concluded.

