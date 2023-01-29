Trump’s speech reveals the candidate isn’t sure what his base wants





This article is part of The DC Brief, TIME’s political bulletin. Sign up here to get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

SALEM, NH—Well, that was something.

By the time former President Donald Trump left a high school auditorium on Saturday afternoon — his return to the campaign trail after an unusually sleepy start to his 2024 campaign — he had ricocheted off many of his vigils: engaging in conspiracy theories, nursing conservative fears about race and gender, and offering an alternative reality to the record of his successor. The hour-long rant suggested Joe Biden would have been shrewd to throw his son, Hunter, under the bus, that the Taliban were unable to fight at night because they lacked ‘binoculars’ and that wind turbines regularly knocked them down planes from the sky. .

It was, in essence, a standard Trump speech, but with a more uneven pace, and a little weirder and meandering.

For a shaky frontrunner facing criticism for the shaky start to his third White House bid, Trump’s first display did little to calm the jitters the candidate himself acknowledged.

“They said, ‘He’s not campaigning. Maybe he lost a step,” Trump said, mocking his critics. “I’m angrier now and I’m more committed than ever.”

Maybe, but words, even those that are hyper exaggerated and wandering, are not actions. Trump traveled to New Hampshire on Saturday to speak at the state party’s annual meeting, where he won support from the chairman of the party that ended his term on Saturday. He then flew to South Carolina, where he deployed a high-powered group of supporters to the state capital. As political events unfolded, these were fairly common and expected steps for presidential candidates.

“Together we will finish the unfinished business of making America great again,” Trump said in Columbia, South Carolina.

Yet Trump does not start out as a virgin national candidate. Trump’s image is pretty well done at this point. A paltry 5% of Americans said they had no opinion on the only president who was impeached twice and whose actions following the 2020 election led to a deadly attack on the Capitol, according to the latest CNN poll. Trump may want to campaign as a traditional candidate with the universal support befitting a former president, but that’s not his core skill, and he appears to lack the skills to keep his ship afloat when around two dozen would-be pirates are at the docks and considering their own next steps.

For potential Trump challengers, Saturday’s showing shouldn’t have scared anyone out of the running. Of course, Trump can always butcher political red meat with the best of them; he can strike down his foes without flinching, call the modern Democratic Party a tribe of socialists, Marxists and communists, and disparage Black Lives Matter protesters as criminals. But mentions of Hunter Biden’s wandering laptop seemed to land with a thump, and audience members seemed to go numb as ‘Crooked Hillary’ Clinton chimed in with remarks that sounded like a time capsule from a while ago. six years. Her boasts of being called “your excellency” now just sound sad.

Trump has a rich reservoir of material to mine, of course. If you take away his crass mannerism and smash rhetoric, his agenda as president has actually given conservatives much of the wish list that has been incomplete since the Reagan era. Trump cleverly pointed to the latent – ​​and not so latent – ​​public dissatisfaction with the border crisis, the economic disparities inherent in globalization, the rampant drug abuse crisis in this country. He, in turn, reshaped the modern GOP to suit his needs.

On this new New Hampshire jaunt, he used a more aggressive pivot for parenting rights and education — including, sadly, a lot of talk about school sports and trans kids — but he was lost in the process. in the midst of so much noise.

Former presidents leave office with truly unique stories, and Trump is no exception. On Saturday, amid a salvage yard of anti-trans exclusionary ideas and the direct election of school principals by anti-woke parents, Trump told the story of landing in another country. and to be shocked that Air Force One had to dim its lights and draw the shades for safety precautions. He spoke of his negotiating sessions with the Taliban and the five telephone operators who helped him make calls. Corporate clients could pay top dollar to hear such anecdotes on the conference circuit. Presidents Club members order six figures for an afternoon at a convention center, and Trump’s time in DC is certainly ripe for story time.

Which, if you listen carefully to public activists at Republican events in recent years — and especially after Jan. 6, 2021 — is where many party members would prefer Trump to spend his days. For a tee, they’re all praising what Trump has been able to accomplish, but aren’t exactly eager to rush into late-night tweets, performative trolling from anyone not wrapped in a Trump fleece, or erratic policy-making by intuition. These are objectively good anecdotes, though it’s unclear how any of them help convince voters that Trump should be given the nuclear codes again.

“I liked President Trump’s politics,” Michael Loftus told me as we waited in the school hallway for Trump to begin his speech. “But it is so divisive,” continues the 67-year-old retiree from Newport. “To move forward, we need someone who is not so controversial.”

That, no matter how much sandpaper Trump brings to his new workshop, will never be the case. That’s why Senator Lindsey Graham, appearing with Trump in South Carolina, took direct aim at this criticism: “How many times have you heard, ‘We like Trump’s policies but we want someone new?’ There is no Trump politics without Donald Trump.

There may not be a Republican Party either.

Make sense of what matters in Washington. Sign up for the DC Brief newsletter.

More must-reads from TIME

Write to Philip Elliott at [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://time.com/6251040/trump-return-campaign-trail-message/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos