Jemima Khan on her new film, her stay in Pakistan and arranged marriages

Jemima Khan has worked a lot during her 48 years. Born into the British aristocracy, she was just 21 when she gave up dating the likes of Princess Diana to marry former Pakistani cricketer Imran Khan and move to her home country (he is later became Prime Minister of Pakistan between 2018 and 2022).

When the marriage ended in 2004, Khan returned to the UK, where she continued to focus on her work as a journalist. The mother of two has since founded Instinct Productions and works on films and documentaries.

Khan says an assisted marriage could have saved me a lot of headaches and heartache.Credit: Getty Images

How did the idea of ​​writing Whats Love Got to Do with It, a film about arranged marriage, come about?

The film was inspired by 10 years of living in Lahore, Pakistan, but it’s not autobiographical! But when I went there, I had all the usual preconceptions that people like me have about arranged marriages, with no experience up close to seeing arranged marriages in action. It seemed like a fun way to tell a love story.

Describe your experience living in Pakistan between 1995 and 2004.

I was living with my ex-husband’s family. They were very conservative and we lived in a separate household for men and women. Imran and I were the only love marriage in the history of the family, there may have been another, but ours was the only divorce.

I lived with Imrans’ niece Hadra and a whole extended family for the first five years. Hadra was 13 when I first went to Pakistan and saw her enter an arranged marriage at 20. One of the lines in my film comes directly from her. This is where his mother tells him that I want you to choose in reference to a future husband. Hadra said to me: why don’t you choose for me, then I have someone to blame if it doesn’t work out.

Do you think arranged marriages are a good idea?

The majority I saw were happy and enduring and developed into what I considered true love. I got interested in this inverse concept of simmering then boiling while walking in love and not falling in love. When I came back to the UK after being in Pakistan I was 30 and some of my friends were in their 30’s looking for someone to have kids with. They either wanted to get married, or have children, or both. When they struggled to find suitable candidates for the role, it started as a joke between us that I would help them because in Pakistan I helped arrange a few marriages.

Emma Thompson and Lily James star in the new romantic comedy, Whats Love Got to Do With It?

Do you think you would have found happiness in an arranged marriage?

An assisted marriage might have been a good solution if my parents could agree, which I doubt would be possible. If they had agreed, then yes, it could have saved me a lot of headaches and heartaches.

What has love taught you about yourself?

I learned that there are different types of passionate love and companion love, the love that comes from friendship and family. We can be too focused on romantic love in a way that can overshadow other types.

What did you like the most in Pakistan?

The people and the friends I made. If you take away the politics and the media which was difficult for me and you talk about everyday life and my ex-husband’s family, then all I felt was warmth, hospitality and love and that’s what I wanted to convey by making the film. In the West, our screens tend to focus on a more hostile Pakistan. I don’t think people are very familiar with funny Pakistan.

Your two sons are now in their twenties. Do you have more time to focus on your career?

I like to fill the void that exists now because my children are independent and have both finished college. On the contrary, I use work to distract myself from the loss of my children, to live with them all the time and to be fully in my life.

You worked as a journalist before creating your production company. Was this transition difficult?

It took 10 years to learn how to write a screenplay and prepare it for the cinema. Many of the stories I have chosen are true stories, from Impeachment, the story of Monica Lewinsky and The Clinton Affair, to The Case Against Adnan Syed series about a Pakistani Muslim child who was the same age as one of my sons when I started working on it.

You had your own fashion brand Jemima Khan Designs in Lahore. Is it something you would revive?

It was a great thing to do, and it employed 500 women who lived in a village near my house, they hand-embroidered clothes for the western market with traditional Pakistani embroidery. It was fun, but no, I wouldn’t work in that industry anymore.

Will you ever write memoirs?

Let me come back to you after talking to everyone in my life [smiles], because the people who would be there could be annoyed. But watch this space.

