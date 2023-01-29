Matt Lewis writes that Trump wouldn’t dare choose Marjorie Taylor Greene to be his vice president





Talk about an insurance policy. Republicans may have finally found an ingenious way to make sure everyone in America gets behind Donald Trump’s second term, should he win in 2024: Vice President Marjorie Taylor Greene.

The amazing thing about the concept of Marjorie Taylor Greene as Donald Trump’s vice president is that you would actually have someone who would make you fear Donald Trump might have a heart attack, conservative Jonah Goldberg joked in a recent episode of The Dispatch podcast. I mean, all of a sudden, you’re telling Trump, be careful coming down those stairs!

All kidding aside, this is a serious topic. According to NBC News, Greene plans to be Donald Trump’s running mate in 2024. One of the sources was former Trump adviser Steve Bannon, who confirmed: She sees herself on Trump’s VP shortlist. .

If you think the idea that America might vote for a presidential ticket that includes Greene is preposterous, remember that Donald Trump won the presidency in 2016. That is, stranger things have happened. .

I have no doubt that Greene considers himself worthy and seeks the position. His recent embrace of Kevin McCarthy, an establishment Republican, to become Speaker of the House suggests a rebranding effort is underway. And now winning seats on committees such as the House Homeland Security Committee and the House Oversight and Accountability Committee would likely bolster his good faith.

You would have to go back a long way to find someone who went straight from the House to Vice-President. I’m looking at you, John Nance Garner.

But such historical trivia no longer makes sense. The rules have changed. Greene is arguably the most famous Republican in the House, and fame and money (she’s also one of the House’s top fundraisers) matter more than old-school references such as Experience and committee assignments.

The obvious things that should disqualify Greene have nothing to do with his political resume. I mean, if Jewish space lasers aren’t enough to bring down his candidacy, you’d think 9/11 truthfulness would.

Again, however, we must remember that the old rules do not apply. The only relevant question is whether Donald Trump could actually choose MTG as his running mate. If we are honest, it is plausible.

Get into his twisted mindset. Trump’s selfish criteria will dictate doing a) what makes him beautiful, b) what makes him happy, and c) what will help him win.

In terms of winning, normal politicians usually seek to balance their ticket. Trump’s selection of Mike Pence in 2016 was intended to reassure conservatives and Normans.

It worked. But Trump now thinks Mike Pence betrayed him by refusing to cancel the 2020 election. He won’t make that mistake again, and he probably thinks a course correction would involve doing the exact opposite. In many ways, choosing MTG as your running mate would be the perfect overreaction.

There is precedent for avoiding the conventional wisdom that veeps must be selected to balance the ticket. In 1992, Bill Clinton chose another young moderate southern Democrat, Al Gore, to be his running mate. This choice strengthened their brand (Dont Stop Thinking About Tomorrow).

If Trump wants to double down on his crazy MAGA brand, he could run (in the words of Newt Gingrich) a ticket for two pirates. Of course, in terms of age and gender, the ticket would be balanced. But by temperament and philosophy, Trump and Greene are like peas and carrots.

Still, I wouldn’t bet on Greene for several reasons.

First, I believe that deep down Trump views it as too low rent, as Jonah Goldberg said. Behind the crowded facade, it looks like Trump is secretly a bit of a snob. He would date someone like Greene, sure, but would he take her home to meet her mother?

Second, does Trump want Greene to inherit the family money? Whoever he chooses as his running mate would, to some degree, inherit his mantle. This is true because of Trump’s age and because, even if he wins, he can (legally) serve only one term. He does not want a successor.

Third, does he want to choose someone who could outrank him with his base? Trump is an attention whore. Deep down, Trump would prefer a straight man (or woman) whom he could outwit and later throw under the bus.

Trump cannot trust moderate standards to carry out his diabolical agenda, but neither can he trust charismatic extremists capable of stealing his limelight. What should a thin-skinned, narcissistic candidate do?

The fact that Greene is now a serious veep contender is, in itself, a sign that the cancer within the Republican Party is spreading and that its members have become radicalized.

What I’m saying is it doesn’t matter who Trump chooses in 2024. As far as the GOP hijacking goes, the Donald Trump-Marjorie Taylor Greene ticket has already won the future.

