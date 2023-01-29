Boris Johnson: Britain will be sucked back into EU orbit again if Labor takes over





Sign up to our free Brexit and beyond email for the latest headlines on what Brexit means for the UK Sign up to our Brexit email for the latest information Boris Johnson used his upcoming interview with Nadine Dorries to attack Labor over Brexit, as he expressed hope the government would cut taxes in the future. The first installment of the former Culture Secretaries program on TalkTV, called Friday Night With Nadine, will feature Mr Johnson. In the interview, Mr Johnson said Labor would be sucked by gravity into the EU’s orbit if it won power after the next election, in comments reported by The sun. He said: I think you would have a very interesting situation, they would be gravitationally sucked into EU orbit. I think that would be very bad for the country. It would make us lose a lot of opportunities that we currently have. Mr Johnson also predicted that the Tories would start cutting taxes when the time comes, saying: the economy will start to improve, inflation will come down, people will reward the Conservative Party, they will reward the Government for being sensible, for cutting their taxes and getting the things they need done. What I can certainly say with confidence is that the fiscal situation was quite strong when I left office, we had the opportunity to do all kinds of things and we were going to do them. And I have no doubt that when the time comes, the government will make sure that it starts reducing the tax burden and starting the economy again and that is what has to happen. Former Minister Nadine Dorries interviewed Boris Johnson ” height=”4000″ width=”6000″ layout=”responsive” class=”inline-gallery-btn i-amphtml-layout-responsive i-amphtml-layout-size-defined” on=”tap:inline-image- gallery, inline-image-carousel.goToSlide(index=1)” tabindex=”0″ role=”button” data-gallery-length=”2″ i-amphtml-layout=”responsive”>< slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:66.6667%"/> Former Minister Nadine Dorries interviewed Boris Johnson (PA Archive) Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer has repeatedly ruled out the UK joining the EU or re-entering the single market, while criticizing the deal struck between London and Brussels by Mr Johnson. The Northern Ireland Protocol, signed by Mr Johnson as part of his Brexit deal, remains a source of tension between the UK and the EU as the two sides try to find a solution. The row over the protocol, which unionists say creates a border between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK, has effectively led to the collapse of power-sharing in Stormont. Ms Dorriess’ new show got her in trouble with Parliament’s anti-corruption watchdog, after she was accused of breaking government rules by not consulting the body before taking up her new job at TalkTV. Chairman of the Advisory Committee on Professional Appointments (Acoba), Lord Pickles, said failure to seek and wait for advice before the role is advertised or taken in this case is a breach of government rules and requirements set out in the Ministerial Code.

