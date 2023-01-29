Turkey issues travel warning to Europe after protests

Turkey has issued a warning to its citizens living or planning to travel to European countries, citing Islamophobia and anti-Turkish protests.

The warning comes after protests in Sweden last weekend where an anti-Islam activist burned the Koran and pro-Kurdish groups protested against Turkey.

Turkey’s Foreign Ministry has urged its citizens to take precautions and stay away from demonstration areas.

He also said they should approach local authorities if they face xenophobic or racist attacks.

Police cordoned off an area outside a mosque in Copenhagen, Denmark, where far-right activist Rasmus Paludan planned to burn the Koran (Olafur Steinar Gestsson/Ritzau Scanpix/AP)

Turkey strongly condemned far-right activist Rasmus Paludans for burning the Koran in Stockholm, which he repeated on Friday in Denmark’s capital Copenhagen.

Ankara also summoned the Dutch ambassador after another far-right activist ripped up pages from the Koran in The Hague.

The Turkish government has also said there has been an increase in anti-Turkish protests by groups linked to terror groups in reference to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, which has waged a decades-long insurgency against Turkey.

Pro-Kurdish groups demonstrated in Sweden, waving the flags of the PKK and its affiliates.

The protests are a response to Sweden and Finland’s promise to prevent PKK activities in their countries in order to win Turkey’s approval for its NATO bid.

Following the protests, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned Sweden not to expect support for its bid to join the military alliance.

Turkey has also indefinitely postponed a key meeting in Brussels that would have discussed Sweden and Finland joining NATO.