Former President Trump’s former campaign event in South Carolina will be broadcast live on SCETV | stories





South Carolina ETV (SCETV) will broadcast live coverage of former President Donald Trump’s first presidential campaign event of 2024 from the Columbia Statehouse on January 28 starting at 4 p.m.

It will be the first public event of former President Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign since announcing his third campaign for the White House in November 2022. Trump will be joined by U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham and Governor Henry McMaster during the event.

Gavin Jackson, host of SCETV’s weekly public affairs show This Week in South Carolina and the weekly South Carolina podcast Lede, will provide streaming coverage for SCETV during the event.

Viewers can access the live stream on the SCETV website. Online streaming will also be available through SCETV’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.

Additional political and public coverage from South Carolina can be viewed on SCETV and listened to on SC Public Radio. Live, real-time streams of House and Senate sessions can be viewed every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday on ETV World and online via SCETV’s Facebook page and YouTube channel. Additionally, in-depth discussions of public policy topics around the state can be heard on the South Carolina Lede Podcast and a weekly recap of top state headlines airs Fridays at 7:30 p.m. on ETV-HD with This Week. in South Carolina.

FAST FACTS

About South Carolina ETV and Public RadioSouth Carolina ETV (SCETV) is the state’s public educational broadcasting network. SCETV amplifies South Carolina’s voices, provides educational experiences and strengthens communities, all while working to create a stronger, more connected and informed South Carolina. In addition to airing local programs, such as Carolina Classrooms, Making It Grow and This Week in South Carolina, SCETV also presents several programs to regional and national audiences, including By The River, Expeditions, Reconnecting Roots, Reel South, Somewhere South , Yoga in Practice and Live from Charleston. Music hall. In addition, SC Public Radio produces the national Chamber Music radio production of Spoleto Festival USA.

Media contact: Landon [email protected] (803) 737-3337

