Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi praises Odisha Milletpreneurs





TNI Office: The 97th episode of the monthly radio talk show “Mann Ki Baat”, which was the first broadcast of 2023, featured remarks by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During his speech, Prime Minister Modi congratulated the Milletpreneurs of Odisha. Alongside also urged the citizens of the country to read about the life and achievements of those who received the prestigious “Padma” awards. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was passionate about the state’s millet history, and in his first Mann Ki Baat of 2023 on Sunday, he praised SHG women linked to the Odisha Millets mission. You must know the term “entrepreneur”, but do you know the “milletpreneurs”? 1,500 women-led self-help groups in the Sundargarh tribal district are affiliated with the Odisha Millets Mission, and Odisha’s millet entrepreneurs are attracting media attention. Millet is used to make cookies, cakes and other foods. The high demand for women in the market also contributes to the increase in women’s income. This happened the day after Shakti Mahasangha, Shakti Mahasangha Ward Mission, shipped the first commercial shipment of millet from women-run farmer organizations (FPOs) to the international market. This first shipment of around 1 tonne of whole floured millet to Dubai was made possible by the Agricultural and Processed Food Export Development Authority (APEDA), which is part of the Ministry of Trade and Industry. The Agriculture Department’s flagship project, the Odisha Millets Mission, aims to revive millet in cooperation with regional NGOs, WSHGs, FPOs, NCDS and WASSAN. On Nov. 10 last year, the state also observed “Millets Divas” with Milli as its mascot to promote “mandia,” or millets, as a highly nutritious and environmentally friendly food product. With the help of 1,92,281 small and marginal farmers, the state government is promoting the cultivation of nutritious cereals in 142 blocks in 19 districts. In order to revive millet on farms and on state plates, another Rs 362 crore was sanctioned under the scheme introduced in 2017. After Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation, it would be the second most big goal. agricultural program (KALIA).

In his “Mann Ki Baat” program, Prime Minister Modi hailed Sundargarh SHG women associated with the Odisha Millet mission. Prime Minister Modi appreciated the huge impact of millet on people’s daily diet. Support independent journalism? Keep us alive. The Prime Minister pays tribute to the 1,500 SHG women in Sundergarh who work on the Millet Mission and produce a variety of millet-based food and specialty products. SHG women in Sundargarh make everything from millets…to biscuits, rasgulla, gulab jamun and even cakes, PM Modi said. due to the high market demand for millet, women’s income is also increasing. Health drinks, cereals and noodles made from millet were featured in the millet displays at all G20 venues, Prime Minister Modi said. Indian missions around the world are also making great efforts to increase the popularity of millet, he added. Small farmers who traditionally produced millet are very excited, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said. PM @Narendra Modi salute #Odisha #MilletMission and the Sundargarh SHG Group (Milletpreneurs) associated with it. #TNI #Insight pic.twitter.com/ACCBUWcqvv — The News Insight (TNI) (@TNITweet) January 29, 2023

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://enewsinsight.com/mann-ki-baat-pm-modi-lauds-milletpreneurs-from-odisha/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos