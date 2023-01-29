It was for nothing: the Chinese are counting the cost of Xi’s sudden decision to let Covid tear itself apart | Coronavirus

Ohen Sunny* thinks back to March of last year, she laughs sadly at the ordeal. The 19-year-old student from Shanghai has spent this month locked in her dorm, unable to buy essentials or wash clothes, even banned from showering for two weeks for Covid fears. In April, the whole city shut down.

It was the start of the chaos of 2022, as local Chinese authorities desperately tried to follow President Xi Jinping’s zero Covid decree while dealing with the most virulent strain of the virus to date: Omicron. Everyone was panicking, no one was ready, she tells the Observer.

By the end of the year, zero-Covid was gone. Sunny says she felt instantly relieved the lockdowns were over, but her feelings quickly turned to anger when it became clear the Chinese government had opened up the country, knowing they weren’t ready. . I felt like it was all for naught, Sunny said.

Over the past two months, the virus has spread rapidly across the country. Up to 10,000 critical cases have been registered in hospitals every day. Morgues were overwhelmed, pharmacies reported shortages of basic drugs and the supply of antiviral drugs was blocked by lengthy negotiations with foreign suppliers. Online and on the streets, people spoke of almost everyone they knew who had caught Covid and elderly relatives who had died.

Sunny’s grandfather was among those who died in that surge. It was morning, and my mother came into my room and said: your grandfather is in the emergency room, she recalls. A few hours later, he died. My grandmother was in tears, saying he left her behind.

This extraordinary backflip from Xi left analysts alarmed and confused. China was not the only country to choose a zero-Covid strategy, and certainly not the only one to let it tear once it abandoned it. But it was the last, and global health experts say there were plenty of lessons he could have heeded mainly, making sure vaccinations and health resources were high before the tsunami of cases don’t knock.

All governments have had to decide whether to open up at some point or risk the consequences of lockdowns far exceeding Covid issues, says Professor Emma McBryde, an epidemiologist at James Cook University, Townsville, Queensland, Australia.

Most models suggest that it would be better if the health system opened up slowly. Although there is little change in the number of people infected, it could mean that lives are saved if the health system can function well.

But Xi opened the doors. Until repeal day, local governments were still developing and implementing zero Covid measures and infrastructure. The city of Chongqing was building a quarantine center with 21,000 beds.

Chinese health and political experts told the Observer they believe that the local authorities have been paralyzed. Any preparation to end zero-Covid would be seen as a vote of no confidence in both politics and Xi as an act of political suicide.

Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers a speech at a Spring Festival reception in Beijing earlier this month. Photo: Xinhua/Rex

So when cases spread, there weren’t enough doctors, nurses, intensive care beds, fever medications or antiviral drugs, and vaccination rates and options were inadequate. According to Chinese government data, the first 55,000 deaths recorded in this wave were at an average age of around 80. In China, the vulnerable elderly are also the most likely to go unvaccinated.

My feeling is that there is no strategy in this critical area, says Professor William Hurst, deputy director of the Center for Geopolitics at the University of Cambridge, of China’s vaccines. I am surprised by how quickly they move, but even more so by the apparent lack of attention to basic measures with vaccines.

Chinese writer Murong Xuecun, who interviewed residents of Wuhan during the first lockdown in 2020, said China’s abrupt reversal was a rash decision made by one man without consultation. In 24 hours we saw a complete turnaround, we had no idea what happened in those 24 hours, what changed Xi Jinping’s mind, why there was a change to 180 degrees from one extreme to the other.

There is much debate about the impact of the November zero-Covid protests on his decision. Some experts say there were probably so many cases already hidden that Xi just realized the policy had to end. Other theories involve financial considerations, as China’s economy has been battered by zero-Covid.

Chen Daoyin, a former associate professor of political science at Shanghai University of Political Science and Law, said Xi likely acted when he felt the economic situation was no longer viable. When the leader acts on a whim, there is no predictability or certainty.

One oft-shared suspicions is that Xi wanted to speed up economic recovery by rapidly boosting herd immunity with a massive wave. This theory was reinforced by Chinese health authorities saying last week that 80% of the population had been infected, and therefore the possibility of a second wave was very low. Some health experts have cautioned against this assumption.

Protecting lives has never been the driving force behind zero-Covid. The power was. Now the Chinese people see it too Melody, Chinese woman living abroad

Herd immunity seemed to occur for the original strain and for Delta, but appears to be much less applicable to the Omicron strain, McBryde says.

Other countries, including the UK, have previously pinned their hopes on herd immunity, and Professor Chi Chun-huei, director of the University of Oregon’s Center for Global Health, says he There’s nothing inherently wrong with aiming for herd immunity if you do it right. Ideally, if you are going to take this 180 degree turn, you need to be prepared and the goal should be to minimize death and serious symptoms.

This was a common problem of countries doing zero-Covid – they were overconfident and ill-prepared. In one example, Taiwan took notice of the collapse of Hong Kong’s hospital system and was better prepared than it might have been when Omicron arrived.

Estimates of Covid deaths in China range from the official tally of around 75,000 to over a million. The picture is clouded by a lack of transparency, rigid definitions in attributing a Covid-related death and data collection failures.

Often, when there are mass deaths, families struggle to reduce their loved one to a statistic. In China, few have even received this courtesy.

Among the dozens of Chinese who contacted the Guardian and Observer About their experience, Ms. Chen, a young resident of Shanghai, tells of Covid’s deceased friend, a teacher in her thirties whom she describes as a human treasure.

Melody, a Chinese living overseas, wrote about her selfless and generous uncle. After recovering from a stroke last year, he died at home from what she believes to be Covid. I am amazed that the three years of Covid have not been used for a humane exit strategy. This shows me: protecting lives has never been the driving force behind zero-Covid. The power was. Now the Chinese people see it too.

Across China, hundreds of thousands of families are in mourning. Many are now questioning their faith in the government. The episode apparently did not affect Xi’s power, but it did damage his reputation. A 32-year-old man in Guangzhou says he was once a patriot but is now disillusioned. Maybe I should thank Covid for making me see the whole political and economic system clearly.

Sunny was already skeptical, but says even her grandmother, who always believed the government worked for the people, is complaining about it now. It’s kind of in our culture that we just endure the hardships that come our way, she says.

But we realize how much our lives can change at the whim of policy makers, and we are angry. This fight was about politics and power, but it was always the Chinese people who paid.

* Some names of people in China have been changed on request of anonymity