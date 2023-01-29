Read Jokowi’s Political Attitude Estuary

By: Jayanto Arus Adi Graphicnews.com — PDI Perjuangan General President Megawati Soekarnoputri’s statement in her speech at the 50th anniversary reception left its own scratches. Even if this expression was uttered in a pleasant tone, or as a joke, it raised a wild controversy. “Pak Jokowi is like yo ngono, you know, just because. Really, yes, even if Pak Jokowi doesn’t have an IDP, it’s a shame,” Megawati said during a speech celebrating the 50th anniversary of the IDP. in JIExpo, Jakarta, there is Tuesday (10/1/2023). The meaning of the sentence is actually normal. Megawati is the general chairman of the Pioneering Bull Party. It is Megawati who has the important links from the course of the party born in Soekarno to the development of the party “The Rulling”, as he managed to win the elections twice in a row. Even looking at the PDI trend, Perjuangan has the potential to create haters. What became the scratch is that the figure that became the object was his best frame, which was actually the President of the Republic of Indonesia, namely Joko Widodo. It is therefore natural that there are parties who believe that it is inappropriate for the president of the PDI Perjuangan to reveal such things. Measuring pros and cons is more harmful. It would be better and relieve statesmanship if the joke wasn’t spoken by Megawati. The daughter of the dawn with all her advantages and disadvantages is the mother of the nation. Judging from this side, there are parties who regret the incident. And, a similar attitude naturally occurs because democracy provides space for a heterogeneous attitude. This means that when such reactions occur, banteng people should also understand this as a genetic manifestation in the name of democracy. Recall that the PDI Perjuangan represents a party based on nationalism with a democratic spirit. A little excited Two poles of attitude had intensified at their respective mouths. The dynamic is blurred by notes, strokes and also various colors which seem to accompany it with their own arguments. Those who think wisely deemed it reasonable, there was nothing wrong, wrong or discordant in Mega’s statement. On the other hand, the supporters, the loyalists, in this case the Jokowi volunteers seemed a bit cheerful, although now they have faded with time. University of Andalas political observer Najmuddin Rasul felt that the joke of PDIP President Megawati Soekarnoputri at the PDIP 50th anniversary a few days ago was unethical.

According to Najmuddin, Megawati should be a great figure in a political party, but she must be good at choosing political messages, even if she is joking. Najmuddin saw that out of all the PDIP anniversary moments, it seems that Megawati wants to be seen as more charismatic and has stronger leadership than Jokowi. Well, this rating doesn’t want to get stuck in the pros and cons box. But let’s dig deeper into the sociological aspects, the psychology behind this monumental event. Sociologically and psychologically, according to Sigmud Freud, the father of analytical psychology, it’s like a game of chess, Jokowi is above the wind, in simple terms, we can say that Jokowi has won a stage. A Jokowi calls the commoner who is not blue-blooded, but whose historical portfolio is trampling and tracing. He is an outsider born from a long process to become a leader. Winning the mayoral election twice in the epicenter of Java, namely the city of Solo, is a legacy in itself. He received the mandate of the people because the voice of the people is sovereign to become Mayor. This move continued when he entered the governorship of DKI. Backed and supported by the PDI Perjuangan is a fact, but the White Museau Party nominating the Mayor of Solo to participate in Palagan, the capital, certainly did not escape Joko Widodo’s own track record. In this way, even if being a “party official” is a necessity because Joko Widodo’s negotiating position is so hegemonic. Jokowi’s star continues to shine as evidenced by DKI ONE’s soaring rise to become the number one person in the Republic, namely President VII. Currently, Jan Ethes’ grandfather has even entered the second half. It is not just a long period of proof of progress and achievement, but a manifestation as well as a complete testimony of who Joko Widodo really is. This thesis fully responds as the most valid argument for the expression of the President of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle, Megawati Soekarno Putri. Yes, many roads lead to Rome. Becoming a ‘party officer’ is part of Joko Widodo’s metamorphosis on his journey to becoming one of Indonesia’s top sons. Under the leadership of the true underdog, Indonesia entered its second renaissance. This land of gemah ripah loh jinawi had collapsed due to a bad strategic plan. Bung Karno’s Tri Sakti has become as deep as the former Mayor of Solo fully understood. Being politically sovereign, economically independent and having a cultural personality is the soul that is the breath of Cabinet Gotong Royong. His political attitude and view of statesmanship as well as the spirit of the people can be seen more concretely by observing the traces of his leadership during the period he led. That sarcastic views often approach Joko Widodo given his background for not being blue blooded, or not caste, can be understood as the dynamics of civilization. However, sociologically and psychologically, Joko Widodo is a symbol of civil society, the underprivileged being the true manifestation of his existence. PDI Perjuangan is now a party that must continue to take care and keep this “soul” to continue to reside. It’s an ugly landmark when Joko Widodo’s relationship with PDI Perjungan becomes distant. It would be sandy for the White Muzzle Party if this underprivileged leader was heartbroken in his ideological home, the PDI Perjuangan, and thought of moving or becoming the cradle for the birth of a new home, namely the underprivileged party. Even though this opportunity is unlikely, the man born on June 21, 1961 actually has plenty of access to it. See how the steps and leadership steps built by the President of the Republic of Indonesia VII could give rise to unexpected surprises. Being able to walk ajur ajer is a style of leadership which is how Jokowi navigates such a steep field of service. Megawati’s joke at the PDI Perjuangan 50th anniversary reception was actually meant to be cathartic, as well as to filter out a political constellation that seemed to be full of turbulence. Who will be the recipient of the leadership relay after 2024 is still unclear. Who will determine the birth of the next new leader? It seems that the general president of the PDI Perjuangan is embarrassed to touch and read the political attitudes of his best cadres. Jokowi’s statement, even though it was only a hint, was interpreted as not in line with Megawati’s position. Instead of intending to deliver a subtle message or warning, Megawati’s articulation snowballed. How the snowball rolled, only Jokowi knows. Ideally, Joko Widodo and Megawati can build a more deeply rooted spiritual atmosphere. One thing that needs to be discussed together is the protection of the homeland to bring forth strong leaders for that nation. No one will be able to deny that with all the advantages and disadvantages Joko Widodo is the son of civilization of this republic. And Megawati is the pendulum of the times with her charisma and personality. King and Quen Maker are two swords, they must unite. Because divided we fall, united we remain. About the Author: Drs Jayyanto Arus Adi, MM

Is the Managing Director of RMOL Central Java, Director of the Indonesian Cyber ​​​​​​Media Network Institute (JMSI), Press Expert at the Press Council and a student of the PhD program in Education Management at the University of State of Semarang. The writing is personal opinion and opinion, unrelated to and represents these institutions. (Notice)