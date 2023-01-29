Boris Johnson claims UK would be ‘sucked into EU orbit’ under Labor





Nadine Dorries and Boris Johnson on the set of his TalkTV show Friday Night With Nadine. (PENNSYLVANIA) Boris Johnson claimed that the UK would be gravitationally sucked into the EU’s orbit under a Labor government. The former prime minister said an interesting situation would emerge under an administration led by Sir Keir Starmer. He will make the claim on a new talk show hosted by his former culture secretary Nadine Dorries, who aggressively backed him when his scandal-hit post as prime minister ended last summer. Starmer campaigned to stay in the 2016 referendum, then called for a second referendum in the following years of constitutional turmoil. However, since becoming Labor leader in 2020, he has repeatedly ruled out joining the EU. Keir Starmer has repeatedly ruled out the prospect of joining the EU under a Labor government. (Getty Images) This week David Lammy, a senior member of his shadow cabinet, also said joining the EU was not an option – but that Labor would settle the poor Tory Brexit deal brokered by Johnson. Johnson’s full interview will air on TalkTV on Friday. In quotes reported by The sunwhich, like TalkTV, is owned by News UK, Johnson will say of the relationship between the UK and the EU under a Labor government: I think you would have a very interesting situation, they would be gravitationally sucked into the orbit of the EU. I think that would be very bad for the country. It would make us lose a lot of opportunities that we currently have. Watch: Labor government would fix Tory’s bad Brexit deal, says David Lammy In his Wednesday speech, Shadow Foreign Secretary Lammy said Labor would take action to reverse the damage the current UK-EU trade deal is causing to the economy British, while restoring European relations. He added: It has been a central tenet of British strategy for centuries that we should never find ourselves isolated on our own continent. But that is exactly what this government has done. Three years after the UK’s departure, the Northern Ireland Protocol, signed by Johnson as part of his Brexit deal, remains a key source of tension between the UK and the EU as the two parties are trying to find a solution. The story continues Read more: Story behind image of Sunak and Macron’s historic meeting: ‘This one has gone crazy’ The row over the protocol, which unionists say creates a border between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK, has effectively led to the collapse of power-sharing in Stormont. Meanwhile Michel Barnier, who was the EU’s chief Brexit negotiator, today refused to acknowledge mistakes had been made on the EU side, with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar admitting more earlier this month that the protocol was too strict and that mistakes had been made on all sides during the negotiations. . Speaking on the BBC’s Sunday show with Laura Kuenssberg, Barnier said: “I think we [left] a number of points open to discussion. I do not think so [you] can talk about mistakes.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.yahoo.com/boris-johnson-eu-orbit-labour-100352410.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos