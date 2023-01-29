Trump launches 2024 presidential campaign in New Hampshire and South Carolina





Former President Donald Trump kicked off the campaign trail on Saturday for the first time since announcing his 2024 presidential bid, saying he was “angrier” and “more determined” to win the presidency as his former allies politicians are weighing bids to potentially challenge him for the GOP nomination.

“The 2024 election is our only chance to save our country, and we need a leader ready to do it from day one,” Trump told supporters at the South Carolina State House in Columbia, before suggesting that he was the GOP. candidate best positioned to win in 2024.

Trump gave similar speeches at the two stops in New Hampshire and South Carolina, mostly focused on the Biden administration’s handling of foreign policy issues such as the war in Ukraine, the US military withdrawal from Afghanistan and the immigration at the US-Mexico border.

“Through weakness and incompetence, Joe Biden has brought us to the brink of World War III,” Trump said in South Carolina, saying he could end Russia’s invasion of Ukraine within the first 24 hours of his presidency. He also echoed his infamous 2015 speech – when he first announced his candidacy – in which he called immigrants entering the country via Mexico “killers”, “murderers”, “rapists” and “terrorists”.

Former US President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign event at the South Carolina State House in Columbia, South Carolina on January 28, 2023. Bloomberg via Getty Images

The twice-impeached former president has repeated many of the same lies and misinformation about the 2020 election that he has had since losing to Mr Biden in November 2020.

Trump falsely claimed he’s ‘won two general elections’ and alleged that Democrats are ‘great at stealing elections’, lines that drew applause from his audience at the New Hampshire Republican State Committee in Salem . There has been no credible evidence of widespread voter fraud in 2020.

The rallies come as former political allies of Trump consider their own campaigns for the GOP nomination in 2024, such as former Vice President Mike Pence, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley and former Secretary of State. State Mike Pompeo.

Trump also spoke to reporters as he traveled from New Hampshire to South Carolina, telling reporters he spoke with Haley, the former governor of South Carolina. He said she called him this week to tell him she was considering running against him. Trump said he told Haley she “should do it.”

In the Airplane News Group, Trump took aim at the potential candidate who could pose the biggest threat to his third run for the White House: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

“I got him elected,” Trump said of DeSantis, whose anti-COVID-19 policies and hardline conservative stance on social issues have made him a frontrunner in primary states like New Hampshire.

“Ron wouldn’t have been governor without me,” Trump said.

During the invitation-only event in South Carolina, Trump unveiled his state campaign leadership team, which includes Gov. Henry McMaster and Sen. Lindsey Graham – both of whom had previously expressed they would endorse the Trump’s re-election.

During his nearly 50-minute speech, Trump addressed about 200 conservatives and confirmed that Republicans would take over the White House in 2024.

“With your vote next year. We’ll do it again and I’ll do it again. It’s not going to be my campaign. It’s going to be our campaign,” Trump said.

Many attendees at the South Carolina event were Trump supporters who were willing to recommit to him by voting for him.

“He’s got personality. He’s got morals. He’s got business acumen. He’s down to earth. He cares about people,” Robin Holley told CBS News.

Holley is a Trump supporter in South Carolina who is part of an online group called the Trump Girls.

“We just need Trump to get back in there to straighten us out again and get us back on track and then get Santos back in office,” she said.

Other attendees were less optimistic, saying they were there to listen to what Trump had to say in an effort to consider whether he really was the right candidate.

“My voice needs to be heard and that’s who I’m going to go with,” Ross F. Ward told CBS News.

Ward said he had been a Trump supporter in the past, but acknowledged the former president had made mistakes.

“He has to humble himself,” Ward said. “If you want to lead the free world, Donald Trump, you have to humble yourself and admit when you’ve made a mistake.”

Trump was first impeached by the House in 2019 on allegations that he betrayed the country for his own political gain and obstructed a congressional investigation into his actions.

In January 2021, he was impeached again, this time for his role in the January 6 Capitol insurrection.

Attorney General Merrick Garland has appointed a special counsel to oversee the investigation into classified marked documents that were seized from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate last August by the FBI. A special grand jury in Georgia also investigated efforts by Trump and his allies to reverse his 2020 election defeat in that state.

