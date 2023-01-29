PM accuses Imran of accusing Zardari of assassination plot





Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has slammed PTI leader Imran Khan for making “baseless and dangerous” allegations against former President Asif Ali Zardari.

The former prime minister and PTI chairman claimed on Friday that a new plan had been hatched for his assassination, accusing Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Zardari of being a key conspirator.

“Imran Niazi’s baseless and dangerous allegations against former President Asif Ali Zardari are not only irresponsible but also consistent with a set of conspiracy theories designed to spread venom against his political opponents,” the Prime Minister wrote on Saturday. Minister on his official Twitter account.

Imran Niazi’s baseless and dangerous allegations against former President Asif Ali Zardari are not only irresponsible, but also consistent with a pattern of conspiracy theories designed to spread venom against his political opponents. /1

— Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) January 28, 2023

Prime Minister Shehbaz said Imran’s “absurd rhetoric” is an attempt to remain politically relevant. “The whole nation knows how he used the politics of hate to divide society in the name of power,” he added.

Such absurd rhetoric is an attempt to remain politically relevant. The entire nation knows how he used the politics of hate to divide society in the name of power.

— Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) January 28, 2023

Holding a press conference from his Zaman Park residence in Lahore via video link yesterday, the former prime minister called the alleged plot a ‘Plan-C’ for which he accused Zardari of paying money to a terrorist group to carry out the assassination attempt on his life.

“Now they have come up with a plan C, and Asif Zardari is behind it all. He has a lot of corruption money, which he is looting from the Sindh government and spending to win elections. He [Zardari] gave money to a terrorist group and people from powerful agencies are facilitating it,” Imran claimed.

Also read: Zardari plotting to kill me: Imran

“It was decided on three fronts and they will act soon,” he added. “I tell you this because if something happens to me, the nation should know the people who were behind it, so the nation will never forgive them,” he said.

Referring to the shooting attack on him in Wazirabad in November last year, Imran further claimed that there was a plot to kill him as part of ‘Plan-B’ in the name of religious extremism. “They almost succeeded in their plan to kill me but now they are heading towards Plan-C,” he added.

Earlier in the day, the Pakistan People’s Party announced its intention to send a legal opinion to the leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran, regarding his allegations.

Speaking to the media, PPP leaders Farhatullah Babar, Nayyar Bukhari and Qamar Zaman Kaira slammed the ousted prime minister for his allegations. According to PPP members, the former prime minister had “lost his mind” and the party would issue a legal notice demanding he quash his allegations.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tribune.com.pk/story/2398145/pm-slams-imran-for-accusing-zardari-of-hatching-assassination-plot The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos